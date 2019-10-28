Arkansas-Western Kentucky draws morning kickoff

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Ty Storey (4) jogs off the field after WKU's 17-8 win over Army on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Houchens-Smith Stadium. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

— Arkansas’ Nov. 9 game against Western Kentucky will kick off at 11 a.m.

The game will be televised by SEC Network and will be the Razorbacks’ second consecutive game on the network. Arkansas is scheduled to play Mississippi State on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Western Kentucky (5-3, 4-1 Conference USA) is led this season by former Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey, who has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 1,097 yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in 5 games. Storey has also rushed for 105 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Western Kentucky, which was 3-9 overall last season, is leading the C-USA East division and could play in a conference championship game for the first time since 2016.

Arkansas and Western Kentucky have never played in football. The game was scheduled as part of a three-game series between the schools - the football game and a home-and-home basketball series that concludes Dec. 7 at the Hilltoppers' home arena in Bowling Green, Ky.