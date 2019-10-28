Here’s a race that runs around Pinnacle Mountain, not straight up

The eighth annual Race the Base footrace begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Mountain State Park's Stuckey Field.

This is a 4-mile trail run, and the course wraps around western Pulaski County's famous eminence on — you guessed it — the Base Trail. Racers should expect a little pavement, a little gravel and a lot of wooded, well-marked single track crisscrossed in places by tree roots and studded liberally with rocks. A water station will be provided, and there will be refreshments at the finish line.

For ages 12 and younger, the Kingfisher Run at 10:45 a.m. is a fun run (untimed) along the paved Kingfisher Trail. Parents and strollers are allowed.

Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School students painted rocks to be used as race awards. These awards will go home with the first three male and female finishers overall and the first three male and female finishers in 10-year age divisions bracketed by 19-and-younger, and 60-and-older.

Packet pickup will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Go!Running in the Heights, 1819 N. Grant St. in Little Rock. Or racers can pick up their packets at the park before 8:30 a.m. Pre-registered racers will receive short-sleeved, technical T-shirts.

Online registration, which costs $30, will be accepted until midnight Friday or until the field reaches 200 entrants. If 200 sign up before race day, there will be no race-day registration. Otherwise, race-day registration, $35, will be accepted near the starting line from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Shirt sizes are not guaranteed on race day.

The race is a fundraiser for Partners for Pinnacle. Stuckey Field is a large field off Barrett Road across Arkansas 300 from the entrance to the day-use picnic area. Racers will also park there.

For more information and registration, go to arkansasoutside.com’s AO Events. Organizer Lisa Mullis is at (501) 681-2801 or lisa@arkansasoutside.com.

eStyle on 10/28/2019