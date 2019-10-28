Sections
Breaking: State legislator, civil-rights attorney John Walker dies at 82
State legislator, civil-rights attorney John Walker dies at 82

by Nyssa Kruse, Michael R. Wickline | Today at 9:18 a.m.
Longtime civil-rights attorney and state legislator John Walker died Monday morning at his home, the Pulaski County coroner’s office said. He was 82.

Walker, D-Little Rock, was serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House at the time of his death.

In the 1960s, Walker opened one of the first racially integrated law firms in the south and worked throughout his career on cases related to racial discrimination, including the Pulaski County school desegregation case.

Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said Walker’s death is a loss to all members of the Legislative Black Caucus as well as other lawmakers, family, friends and many others across the state. His death leaves the caucus with 14 members.

“It is a big loss,” she said in an interview.

Elliott said many people in the state are unaware of the depth of his impact for the good in the state. She said Walker always lifted the voices of those people whose voices were silenced.

Walker, whose first term in the state House of Representatives began in 2011, has served on the House Education Committee and House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs Committee.

Walker's cause of death hasn't yet been formally determined.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

