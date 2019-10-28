COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Today

The Crucible

BENTON — The Royal Players will continue their production of The Crucible, by Arthur Miller, at 2 p.m. at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. Tickets are $12 for general admission; $10 for senior citizens 60 and older, members of the military and college students with a valid ID; and $6 for children in the 12th grade and below. Purchase tickets at theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com or theroyaltheatre.org. For more information, call (501) 315-5483.

Quatro Claviers Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines will present the Quatro Claviers in concert at 3 p.m. at 275 Asturias Drive. The concert is free and open to the public.

Monday

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 1 to 3 and their caregivers are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature learning concepts through movement, music, stories and play.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Children ages 4 and younger are invited to Play to Learn at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Musical Make-Believe With Mom

BRYANT — Children ages 1-4 are invited to an interactive storytelling for preschoolers at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will be led by Mom of the musical comedy duo momandpop.

AARP Tips for Social Security

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a workshop titled AARP Tips for Social Security at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yarn It All

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Yarn It All at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees can crochet, knit, loom-knit, weave or grab a community project from the yarn truck.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play classic card games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Makerspace Mondays

BRYANT — Children in grades three through six are invited to Makerspace Mondays at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Chess Night

BENTON — Youth ages 9 to 18 are invited to play chess at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday

Mother Goose on the Loose

BENTON — Children up to 3 years old and their caregivers are invited to Mother Goose on the Loose at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature songs, rhymes, puppets and instruments to foster language development.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to the Master Builder Challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Children in grades seven through 12 are invited to Table-Top Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature board games and snacks.

Tween Tuesday

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create art, play games and perform science experiments at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Evening Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to develop literacy skills with stories and songs at the Evening Story Time at 5:30 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Adultish Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Saline County Library Writers

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to join the Saline County Library Writers at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

English-Language Class

BENTON — All ages are invited to an English-language class at 7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday and Thursday

Preschool Story Time

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to a Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. The program will feature stories, songs and activities.

Wednesday

FallFest

BENTON — First United Methodist Church in Benton will host its annual FallFest from 5-6:30 p.m. downtown. The event will feature games, candy, food trucks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses

GURDON — The Henderson State University Small Business and Technology Development Center will present a Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses workshop at noon at the Gurdon Business Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to make a reservation, call (870) 230-5184.

Home-School Hour

BENTON — A Home-School Hour will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be separate classes for ages 4 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11, and 12 to 18.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add more advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Projects created will be used to help those in need.

Kids Do STEM

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to Kids Do STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Teen Maker Club

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to paint, draw, program and more at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Thursday

Fall Festival

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Fall Festival 2019 will begin at 5 p.m. at the Barcelona Road Baptist Church, 390 Barcelona Road. The event will feature food, games and more. For more information, call (501) 922-0692.

Halloween Story Time

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to a not-so-spooky Halloween story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to an after-school role-playing game from 4-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Project Art!

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to Project Art! at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Teen Coding Adventures

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to learn the principles of coding without using a computer at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

VIP

BENTON — Children will have an opportunity to learn about famous architects, oceanographers, astronauts and more at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The story time is intended for children in first through third grades.

Thursday – Nov. 3

The History of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Opera Theatre will present Heinrich Schutz’s Resurrection History: The History of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. Tickets are $12. For more information or to reserve seating in advance, visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

Friday

Robyn Horn Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The November exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., will be New Directions, featuring a selection of sculptures and paintings by Robyn Horn. The show will open with a reception from 5-9 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk downtown. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Children’s Theater Program

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to the Children’s Theater program at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The session will introduce children to beginning acting techniques. Registration and reading skills are required.

Let’s Get the Rhythm

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, drums, bells and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

National Novel Writing Month

BENTON — Youth in grades four through 12 are invited to join in National Novel Writing Month at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Saturday

Family Yoga

BENTON — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to family yoga at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will promote connection, breath, movement, focus and relaxation.

Craft Fair

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The 14th Annual Community Craft Fair will be take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountainside United Methodist Church, 301 Elcano Drive. For more information, call (507) 456-8207.

Ongoing

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE/HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Village Players will present You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown at 2 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Monday at the Coronado Community Center in Hot Springs Village. Additional showtimes are at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Fountain Lake High School Auditorium in Hot Springs. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit hsvplayers.org.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Simmons and Stephens Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center until Jan. 3. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Hazard and Peer

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present the Robin Hazard and Charles Peer Exhibit in the Magnolia Room through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular operating hours.

Upcoming

Gold City Concert

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Village Bible Church, 100 Ponderosa Way, will present Gold City in concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 3. For more information, call (501) 922-0404.

Kiwanis Club Holiday Market

MALVERN — The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, 1840 W. Moline St. Admission is $1 and includes a raffle ticket. Pictures with Santa will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for $5 per photo, provided at the event. Concessions may be purchased. Vendor space is available for crafts and handmade items for $25 for a 10-by-10-foot booth; electricity and tables are $5 each. Vendor applications are due Nov. 22. For more information, call Lauren McClard at (501) 467-1365.

