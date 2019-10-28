The Nation in Brief

Students from a Jewish school gather Sunday outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Congresswoman quitting amid inquiry

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., on Sunday announced her resignation from Congress amid an ethics inquiry into allegations that she had an intimate relationship with a congressional staff member in her office.

"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," Hill wrote in a statement. "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country."

Hill's spokeswoman said that the resignation is not immediate, and that Hill is still deciding on when she will leave office.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation of allegations that Hill was involved romantically with her legislative director, a relationship that would violate House ethics rules.

Hill also was alleged to have been involved in a three-person relationship with a woman on her campaign team.

The allegations first surfaced in a conservative outlet, RedState.org, which published text messages and sexually charged photos.

Hill had accused Republican operatives and her estranged husband of coordinating a "smear campaign" amid the couple's pending divorce.

In her statement Sunday, she said she is pursuing legal options against those who released private photos.

Hill's 2018 election victory flipped the last Republican congressional seat in Los Angeles County and helped her party regain control of the House.

'18 synagogue massacre remembered

PITTSBURGH -- The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history was being marked Sunday with community service projects, music and an online remembrance.

The shooting on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Lining the fence outside the closed Tree of Life building Sunday were 11 flowerpots, each one bearing the name of one of those killed. People also piled bouquets and crocheted hearts at the site and hung signs on the fence saying the city was "stronger than hate" and calling diversity its strength.

"Today we remember those we lost and come together as a commonwealth to stand united as neighbors," said a Twitter message from Gov. Tom Wolf, who was scheduled to attend a memorial service in Pittsburgh on Sunday evening.

The commemoration included a private Jewish service, studying the portion of the Torah that was to be read when the shooting happened, opportunities to do community service, and a public memorial service.

In Germany, the Clarion Quartet, comprised of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians, was to perform at a special event in Berlin.

Thousands were expected to participate in Sunday's remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Authorities have charged Robert Bowers, 47, a truck driver from Baldwin, Penn., in the massacre.

Chicago teacher strike lasts another day

CHICAGO -- More than 300,000 Chicago students will miss another day of classes as teachers in the nation's third-largest school district remain on strike.

As contract talks between Chicago Public Schools and the striking teachers continue, Chicago Public Schools announced late Sunday afternoon that classes and after-school programs scheduled for today are canceled. City officials say a large gap remains between the two sides.

Earlier Sunday, Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade said Chicago Public Schools is offering a fair contract but the district must be financially responsible.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said the city's latest offer is $38 million short of what the union is seeking in its most recent proposal. But Chicago Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Arnie Rivera said the difference in the proposals discussed by the two sides Saturday is closer to $100 million on an annualized basis.

Teachers went on strike Oct. 17.

Alabama girl's funeral draws hundreds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Hundreds of people packed an Alabama church to overflowing Sunday for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after being kidnapped from a birthday party.

The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was held at the New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham. That 700-seat church is less than 10 miles from a public housing project where the girl, also known as "Cupcake," was abducted Oct. 12. A fellowship hall was used to seat a large overflow crowd.

McKinney's body was found amid garbage 10 days after the abduction. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

The child's disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body prompted an outpouring of sympathy throughout the city and beyond.

"This 3-year-old has Herculean powers," Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said last week. "She's unified a city. She's brought the city together."

News outlets reported there was a float in the child's honor at Birmingham's annual Magic City Classic Parade during the weekend.

