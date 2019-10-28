Costa Rica in February

When I retired in January, I made the decision to continue group travel. I enjoy being with a group of travelers, exploring gardens and cities together, and getting to know people better. I like the organization of it all. So far, I took 40 to England in May, 27 to Canada in September, and I have a trip planned with registration still open for a river cruise to see the Christmas Markets and explore Europe on the Danube in November 2020.

here is a link to see more information on that trip

Another opportunity is coming up even sooner. I am taking a group to Costa Rica February 17 - 24, 2020. Costa Rica is a wonderful adventure

where you can see so many different plants

and animals, and to show them to us is our favorite guide Maguil,

who we had the first two times we were in Costa Rica back in 2007 and in 2011. Maguil knows the flora

and the fauna

like the back of his hand. He is an excellent communicator and is passionate about conservation and ecotourism.

And have I mentioned, we have a lot of fun on these trips?

Space is limited, and it is filling up quickly. I had surveyed my regular travelers and asked where they would like to go and Costa Rica was near the top. Here is a link to see the full itinerary and to register.

My goal is to offer several different trips each year, with a variety of destinations, lengths of trips and cost. Everyone has different interests and I hope to have something that many will enjoy. Some of my travelers only want to do river cruises now, since they are more relaxing and you don't have to change hotels, while others like the bus tours. I will continue to share opportunities and I hope you can join me sometime. If you have ideas or suggestions, send them to me.



There is so much to explore, see and do in our great country and in the world. YOLO! (You Only Live Once) so make the most of it!