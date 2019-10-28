Elections for Pulaski County schools Nov. 5; early voting starts Tuesday

Early voting begins Tuesday in school districts across the state that are holding elections Nov. 5.

For voters in three of Pulaski County’s four school districts — Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special — early voting will be available at two sites:

• Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

• Dee Brown Library, 6235 Baseline Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Nov. 1.

Polling places will only be open on election day, Nov. 5, in the Pulaski County Special School District, where there is one contested race — incumbent Mike Kemp and challenger Stephen Delaney. They seek election to the Pulaski County Special district’s Zone 1, which is in the west and and south parts of the district. The term is for five years. Board members do not receive pay.

Pulaski County Special School District’s Zone 4, which encompasses part of Sherwood, is also open for election this year, but no one filed for the seat. Shelby Thomas, the incumbent, said earlier this month that he intends to continue to serve in the position for the full five-year term.

Polling place hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In the Little Rock and North Little Rock districts, voting this year can only be done through absentee and early voting. That’s because there are no contested races and no proposed changes in the districts’ current property tax rates.

In North Little Rock, Dorothy “Dot” Williams is running unopposed for re-election to the Zone 1 seat in that district. The term is for three years. Board members do not receive pay.

No one filed for the North Little Rock School Board’s Zone 4 seat that is currently held by Taniesha Richardson-Wiley.

In the Little Rock School District, which has been under state control since January 2015, there is no school board and thus no school board candidates on the ballot.

However, all three districts have on the ballots for public consideration their current tax rates as required by the Arkansas Constitution even though there are no changes being proposed in the tax rates.

School districts are required by Article 14, Section 3, of the Arkansas Constitution to include their tax rates on the ballot. If no change in a tax rate is proposed, then districts ask voters to vote on a district’s current tax rate.

In that case, no matter what voters decide, the millage rate will remain at the level last approved by voters.

The tax rate in the Little Rock School District will remain at 46.4 mills. In North Little Rock, the rate will continue to be 48.3 mills. In the Pulaski County Special School District, the rate will continue to be 40.7 mills.

Although the vote tally can’t change the tax rates this year, votes on the tax rates are sometimes viewed as a gauge of public support or dissatisfaction with a school system.