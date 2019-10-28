Sections
Follow live: Chad Morris, coordinators look ahead to Mississippi State

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 11:52 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Chad Morris, Arkansas head coach, greets players during warmups before the game vs Alabama Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Photo by Ben Goff

Depth chart notes

• Myron Cunningham is listed as the first-team left tackle. Colton Jackson is the backup there. Austin Capps is down as the starter at left guard. Kirby Adcock started in his place at Alabama.

• At quarterback, there is again an OR between Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel. John Stephen Jones is listed as the third-string quarterback.

• T.J. Hammonds is the team's third-team running back. Chase Hayden, who has played in only four games, had been listed there previously.

• Malik Chavis, a freshman from Rison, Ark., is down as the backup cornerback behind Jarques McClellion. Jalen Catalon is the second-team free safety behind Joe Foucha.

• Kickoff return: De'Vion Warren and T.J. Hammonds OR Nathan Parodi.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris

Defensive coordinator John Chavis

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock

