Follow live: Chad Morris, coordinators look ahead to Mississippi State

Chad Morris, Arkansas head coach, greets players during warmups before the game vs Alabama Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - Photo by Ben Goff
Depth chart notes
• Myron Cunningham is listed as the first-team left tackle. Colton Jackson is the backup there. Austin Capps is down as the starter at left guard. Kirby Adcock started in his place at Alabama.
• At quarterback, there is again an OR between Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel. John Stephen Jones is listed as the third-string quarterback.
• T.J. Hammonds is the team's third-team running back. Chase Hayden, who has played in only four games, had been listed there previously.
• Malik Chavis, a freshman from Rison, Ark., is down as the backup cornerback behind Jarques McClellion. Jalen Catalon is the second-team free safety behind Joe Foucha.
• Kickoff return: De'Vion Warren and T.J. Hammonds OR Nathan Parodi.
Arkansas coach Chad Morris
Defensive coordinator John Chavis
Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock
