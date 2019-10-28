Hogs like job done by Jones

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Could the University of Arkansas have its sixth different starting quarterback in the last two seasons when the Razorbacks play Mississippi State this Saturday?

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris didn't rule out the possibility of giving John Stephen Jones his first start after the redshirt freshman led the Razorbacks to their only touchdown in a 48-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Junior Nick Starkel made his fifth start with senior Ben Hicks, who has started three games, still banged up after injuring his left shoulder in a 51-10 loss to Auburn.

After Starkel had three interceptions and a fumbled Shotgun snap that was a little high in the first half and helped Alabama take a 41-0 lead, Jones played the entire second half. He also got some work in the first half.

Morris said Arkansas -- which started three quarterbacks last season who are no longer are on the team in Cole Kelley, Ty Storey and Connor Noland -- will re-evaluate the position again this week.

"Yeah, I think right now everything's open," Morris said.

Jones, playing for the first time this season, completed 6 of 7 passes for 49 yards and rushed 6 times for 14 yards. Excluding a 7-yard sack on Arkansas' first snap of the third quarter, he rushed for 24 yards with a long run of 12 yards.

"He has a lot to bring to the table, and he finally got to show that," said tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, who caught Jones' first career touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. "I'm proud of the guy.

"He came in against the No. 1 team in the nation and drove us right down the field. He gave us our only touchdown. To do that is huge.

"You can't fault his effort or his confidence. He knew what he was doing. He obviously pays attention in the meetings."

Jones said it hasn't been tough waiting for his chance.

"I've just stayed prepared, so whenever my number is called I'll be ready," he said. "I'll just try to keep doing that."

Jones came in for one play on Arkansas' second offensive series and completed a pass to running back Rakeem Boyd for a 10-yard gain.

"I thought that was pretty cool," Boyd said. "Because the environment was amazing."

The announced crowd was 100,233 and the Tide gave their fans plenty to cheer about, but Jones said he wasn't intimidated.

"A football field's a football field," he said. "So whenever you get out there you're just playing football like you have your whole life. Obviously, it's Tuscaloosa. It is a big stage. But I'm just trying to go out there and make plays."

Jones got in for another series late in the second quarter, and the Razorbacks moved 29 yards on four running plays by Boyd and Devwah Whaley before Starkel came back in and threw an interception that Trevon Diggs returned 84 yards for a touchdown.

Morris then turned to Jones, who got the most extensive playing time of his career after combining for 20 snaps last season against North Texas, Mississippi State and Missouri.

"It was great," Jones said of the extended work. "But we didn't come out with a win, so the job was not complete."

Arkansas ran 56 plays for 213 yards and gained 125 yards on the 24 plays led by Jones.

"I thought he gave us a spark and allowed us to get into some of our zone-read game and did some really good things," Morris said. "The moment was not too big for him."

O'Grady said he's seen Jones grow.

"I guess he didn't expect to play last year, so he just kind of laid low," O'Grady said. "Now he's starting to get a little bit older, and it's cool to see. He's locked in and prepares every day like he may be the starter, or he may be the next guy up. It's awesome to see, and it showed tonight."

Jones, who starred at Dallas Highland Park, led Arkansas on a 13-play, 85-yard drive capped by his 8-yard touchdown pass to O'Grady.

"He was the man in high school, so I guess he kind of turned that switch back on and got back out there and started doing what he does best," O'Grady said. "Whenever he got hit, he got right back up and led us in the right direction."

Jones got some first-team reps in practice leading up to the Alabama game.

"We started putting in a few packages," he said. "I practiced those a little bit, and I was ready to go."

Jones was asked about his thoughts on competing for the starting job against Mississippi State.

"I'm just going to put my head down and work," Jones said. "And whatever's best for this team, that's what [Morris] will do."

Sports on 10/28/2019