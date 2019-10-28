• Ronnie Foster, who won a $200,000 lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket he bought on the way to his last round of chemotherapy in North Carolina, said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay his medical bills.

• Calvin James Megginson and Timothy James Osborn were arrested after a fight at a protest over the planned removal of a Confederate statue outside the county courthouse in Pittsboro, N.C., police said.

• Tonya Carrillo, 43, of O'Fallon, Mo., charged with endangering a minor after surveillance video showed her participating in the assault of a 14-year-old boy who she says refused to return an expensive shirt to her son, told police she hopes the victim "learns from this incident," according to court documents.

• Stephen Downey, a white Maryland police officer who was convicted of assault for repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle, was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to attend anger management sessions and perform community service at a homeless shelter, authorities said.

• Chase Anthony Davis, 30, was convicted of arson and faces up to 20 years in prison, accused by authorities of breaking into a restaurant where he used to be employed in Savannah, Ga., and setting six fires in the dining room, authorities said.

• Tyler Prudden, 30, a former Marine from Portland, Mich., was sentenced to 14 to 26 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of a fellow Marine after admitting to pointing a gun he thought was empty at the man and firing, shooting him in the eye.

• James Prudenciano said he and his hiking companion were rescued after they got lost in the woods and fell off a cliff in New Jersey because the impact spurred his smart watch, which he had purchased two days earlier, to call 911.

• Myles Kovac, 33, who initially told police his 4-year-old daughter found his loaded gun and accidentally shot them both, faces charges of child neglect resulting in great bodily harm, obstructing an officer and possessing a gun as a felon after prosecutors accused him of firing the gun.

• Dominique Le Coent of Acteon Auction House, which sold a painting attributed to 13th-century Italian artist Cimabue for $26.6 million after it was discovered hanging in a French woman's kitchen, said experts had expected it to sell for $6.6 million.

A Section on 10/28/2019