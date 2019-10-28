Sections
Jeopardy's Tournament of Champions to air beginning next week; North Little Rock man among contestants

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:51 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Josh Hill of North Little Rock

Jeopardy! will air its annual Tournament of Champions starting next week, and a North Little Rock man who won seven episodes last year is among the contestants who are competing.

Josh Hill, whose winning streak ended in an episode that aired in late May 2018, won $163,721 in his initial run, according to a news release by the quiz show.

In the tournament, Hill faces off against 14 other players from across the country. His first appearance is set for Nov. 7, when he will play against Florida attorney Eric R. Backes and Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher.

The field of 15 players also includes James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler who won $2.4 million in 33 games earlier this year. Boettcher was the player who ultimately unseated Holzhauer.

While playing on Jeopardy! Hill garnered attention from fans for his celebratory tiger-claw gesture after each correct answer. The move was a tribute to the mascot of his alma mater, Brinkley High School.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! airs at 4:30 p.m. on KATV.

