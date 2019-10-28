Moses Moody down to 3 schools

Shooting guard Moses Moody has narrowed his list of potential schools to Arkansas, Michigan and Virginia.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, has officially visited Arkansas, Ohio State and Michigan. He attended the NBPA camp at Virginia on June 11-16, but no date has been set to officially visit Virginia.

He had narrowed his list of scholarship offers to Arkansas, Southern California, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida and Kansas in late August.

ESPN rates Moody a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.