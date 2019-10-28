Sections
Mother-son deaths ruled murder-suicide

by Dale Ellis | Today at 1:57 a.m.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Sunday that a mother and son whom authorities found in a house fire south of Jasper died in a murder-suicide

Investigators found the bodies of Dianne Reno, 71, and her son, Dustin "Cody" Reno, 33, inside the burning home on Friday, both shot in the head, the sheriff said in a news release.

Authorities also found a dog at the home, also dead of a gunshot wound, he said.

Based on the evidence, Wheeler said Dianne Reno was sleeping on a cot in the living room when Dustin "Cody" Reno placed a pillow over her head and shot her. He then shot a small dog that was on the porch and placed it on the cot with his mother's body.

After setting the house and an outbuilding on fire, the sheriff said Dustin "Cody" Reno returned to his mother's side and shot himself.

Investigators found a .380 caliber pistol at the scene, the news release said.

Both bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for autopsy.

