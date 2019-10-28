Niners (7-0) make statement with drumming of Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman runs for a touchdown past Carolina Panthers out- side linebacker Shaq Thompson during the first half Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Coleman had three first-half touchdowns and four total in a 51-13 victory over Carolina that kept the 49ers unbeaten.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Racing out to six consecutive wins to open the season against a less than formidable schedule left some people doubting how good the San Francisco 49ers actually are. Blowing out a Carolina team that had won four in a row should quiet some of those critics.

Tevin Coleman scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half, rookie Nick Bosa had three sacks to go along with an acrobatic interception and the 49ers remained unbeaten with a 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in their highest-scoring game in 26 years.

"It doesn't really matter what the outside world thinks," said cornerback Richard Sherman, who had an interception. "We know what we have in this building. The same thing we've said since training camp, we'll continue to say. We knew the talent we have, we just have to execute and focus on us and let the chips fall where they may."

The Niners (7-0) are off to their best start since winning their first 10 games in 1990 and now have a second win against a team with a winning record thanks to a complete performance against the Panthers (4-3).

Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense had little trouble carving Carolina's defense with 232 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown passes for San Francisco's most prolific offensive game since beating Detroit 55-17 on Dec. 19, 1993. The Niners stellar defense did the rest.

San Francisco intercepted three passes from Kyle Allen, who came into the game with no interceptions on 153 career attempts while winning his first five starts in place of injured starter Cam Newton. They also had seven sacks, with Bosa getting three of them to go along with his leaping interception and 46-yard return on the final play of the third quarter.

"Whenever your moves are working really good, it's a good feeling," Bosa said. "Once you get a sack early you calm down."

Coleman did most of the rest of the damage. He scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter, added a 10-yard catch in the second quarter, broke the game open with a 48-yard run late in the first half and added a 1-yard run late in the third quarter.

Coleman finished with 11 carries for 105 yards and 2 catches for 13 yards. He became just the fourth 49ers player to score at least four touchdowns in a regular-season game, joining Jerry Rice (1993, 1990) and Billy Kilmer (1961). Rice holds the team record with five TDs against Atlanta in 1990.

"He knows how to play in the offense," Coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He had some good looks today, and when Tevin has a good look, he usually can get in the end zone."

Receiver Deebo Samuel added a 20-yard touchdown run on a nifty inside handoff that tricked Carolina and Raheem Mostert scored on a 41-yard run that made it 51-13 in the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo finished 18 for 22 for 175 yards with TD passes to Coleman and Emmanuel Sanders.

Allen went 19 for 37 for 158 yards on a day that Newton was able to take warmups before the game in a sign that he could be close to being ready to return from a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 2.

Christian McCaffrey was the lone bright spot on Carolina's offense with 117 yards rushing and a TD and 38 yards receiving.

"They showed up. We didn't," Panthers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy said. "We just didn't come here today and be who we were supposed to be and play like we were supposed to play. We have to do a better job of not beating ourselves. We did a lot of wrong out there today."

Carolina 3 0 10 0 -- 13

San Francisco 14 13 14 10 -- 51

First Quarter

SF--Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.

Car--FG Slye 41, 4:23.

SF--Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

SF--Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.

SF--Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.

Third Quarter

Car--safety, 12:43.

Car--McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.

SF--D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.

SF--Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.

Fourth Quarter

SF--FG Gould 20, 12:52.

SF--Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.

Attendance--69,083.

Car SF

First downs 12 24

Total Net Yards 230 388

Rushes-yards 19-130 38-232

Passing 100 156

Punt Returns 1-0 6-49

Kickoff Returns 7-147 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 1-1 3-70

Comp-Att-Int 19-37-3 18-22-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 7-58 3-19

Punts 7-44.7 3-40.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 9-70 4-31

Time of Possession 26:59 33:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).

PASSING--Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.

RECEIVING--Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.

