Off the Wire

NBA

Cavs' center injured again

Cavaliers center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury. Henson finally made his debut with Cleveland on Saturday night, getting hurt in the Cavaliers' 110-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The 28-year-old didn't play for the Cavs last season after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee following wrist surgery. He was slowed during training camp and sat out Cleveland's four preseason games because of ankle and groin injuries. In his first game action in nearly a year, Henson had three points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Pacers. Cavaliers Coach John Beilein was impressed with his interior defense and credited the 6-foot-11 Henson for affecting Indiana's shooters near the rim. Cleveland acquired Henson in December as part of a three-team trade. Henson spent six-plus seasons with the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Suns' Oubre fined $10K

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called "inappropriate language" toward a game official. The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe. The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns' 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver. Oubre, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes all fouled out in OT. Oubre led the team with 23 points.

NFL

Vikings' safety arrested

Minnesota Vikings backup safety Jayron Kearse has been arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper stopped Kearse just before 4 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and "observed signs of alcohol impairment." The patrol says Kearse had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota's legal limit of 0.08 percent, and a loaded firearm in the car. The 25-year-old Kearse was booked into jail on suspicion of DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit. He was released later Sunday after posting $6,000 bond. There was no word on if he had a lawyer yet who could comment on his behalf.

GOLF

LPGA playoff goes to Jang

South Korea's Ha Na Jang won the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea, beating American Danielle Kang on the first hole of a playoff for her fifth LPGA Tour victory. Jang hit a 95-yard approach to within 4 feet on the par-4 10th to set up the winning birdie. Jang shot a 7-under 65 to match Kang at 19-under 269 at LPGA Busan International. Kang, the winner last week in Shanghai in the first of four LPGA Tour events in Asia, had a 64. The Seoul-based Jang had an eagle and three birdies on the back nine.

Brown tops in Portugal

England's Steven Brown won the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour title, closing with a 5-under 66 for a one-stroke victory over South Africans Justin Walters (66) and Brandon Stone (70). The 32-year-old Brown eagled the 12th and had three birdies to reach 17-under 267 at Dom Pedro Victoria in Vilamoura, Portugal. Walters finished with a 66, and Stone shot 70. France's Adrien Saddier was fourth at 15 under after a 66.

TENNIS

Federer an easy winner

Roger Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time by dominating Alex de Minaur in a 6-2, 6-2 victory on Sunday in Basel, Switzerland. The 38-year-old Federer put on a tennis clinic in his first match against the 20-year-old Australian, who was not born when the Swiss great turned professional and first played at Basel in 1998. Mixing speeds and angles with powerful ground strokes, Federer clinched on his first match point when De Minaur sent a forehand wide. Federer's 10th Basel title was one of his most efficient. He did not drop a set in four matches played and was never pushed to a tiebreaker. Sunday's final took just 68 minutes, and Federer's longest match all week lasted 79 minutes.

SOCCER

U.S. falls in U-17 opener

Gianluca Busio put the United States ahead in the third minute but Senegal rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Americans in its opener at the Under-17 World Cup on Sunday in Cariacica, Brazil. Busio scored on a header off a cross from Joe Scally. Senegal got goals from Souleymane Faye in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Aliou Balde in the 72nd, Amete Faye in the 76th and Pape Saar in the 88th. The U.S. plays Japan on Wednesday, then closes Group D against the Netherlands on Saturday.

MEN'S SKIING

Pintauault earns GS victory

Widely regarded a main candidate to succeed retired Marcel Hirscher as World Cup overall champion, Alexis Pinturault passed his first test with flying colors on Sunday. He beat teammate Mathieu Faivre to lead a French 1-2 finish in the World Cup season-opening giant slalom in spring-like, sunny conditions on the Rettenbach mountain glacier. Pinturault held a slim lead of two-hundredths of a second over Faivre after the opening run but extended the margin to 0.54 in the final leg. It was the 12th time that Pinturault led a race after the first leg and the ninth time he held on to the advantage to win the race. "Everything is working really well, I have a good team around me," Pinturault said. "That's something that brings me a lot of self-confidence." Zan Kranjec of Slovenia came 0.63 behind in third, followed by American duo Tommy Ford and Ted Ligety, who trailed by 0.70 and 1:09, respectively. It was Ford's career-best result, while Ligety had won the season-opener a record four times between 2011 and 2015.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton wins Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY -- Lewis Hamilton overcame Ferrari's front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, moving the Mercedes driver closer to a sixth career Formula One championship.

Only Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas' third-place finish denied Hamilton the championship by the slimmest of margins. Hamilton needed only to beat Bottas by 14 points, but picked up 10 instead. That sends the championship to next week's U.S. Grand Prix, where Hamilton has won five times since 2012.

"I don't mind. I love racing," Hamilton said after climbing out of his car. "This is a race I wanted to win for some time. It came together nicely."

Mercedes gambled on an early tire change and Hamilton rode it all the way to the finish to get his 10th win of the season and first in Mexico City since 2016, the last time he was even on the podium in the high altitude of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton clinched the 2017 and 2018 titles in Mexico City.

Ferraris' Sebastian Vettel was second, with teammate Charles Leclerc, who started on pole, fourth.

Leclerc and Vettel had started 1-2. Red Bull's Max Verstappen had been stripped of pole position for driving too fast under a yellow flag after Bottas' crash in the late stages of qualifying Saturday.

That penalty also lifted Hamilton to start third with a chance to chase a win and the championship at a track where he had struggled badly the last two years.

Ferrari protected the lead from the start as Vettel moved to edge out Hamilton on the long opening straight. Hamilton then tangled with Verstappen on the second corner as they bumped tires and both cars went into the grass.

Hamilton was down to fifth after the opening lap, but quickly pushed his way back to fourth, setting up a long chase for the win.

