World in Brief

Iraqi protesters are seen Sunday in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square as anti-government demonstrations persist.

Protesters, Iraqi forces clash overnight

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi anti-government protesters remained in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday after a night of clashes with security forces who failed to evict them.

Counterterrorism forces and state-backed militias meanwhile deployed across the capital to protect political party offices and militia headquarters.

Iraqis have launched two waves of mass protests this month, calling for the resignation of a government they blame for corruption, economic mismanagement and poor public services.

Iraqi officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, said at least 70 people have been killed since the protests resumed Friday, including 17 in Baghdad. At least 149 people were killed in the first wave of protests.

On Saturday, Iraqi protesters sought to dismantle road blocks on a main bridge leading from Tahrir Square to the Green Zone, a heavily guarded district home to government offices and embassies. Security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to drive the protesters back to the square but were not able to fully disperse them.

Violence has flared in other areas across the south, with protesters storming and setting fire to party and militia offices, prompting authorities to impose curfews in some areas.

In the southern town of Nasiriyah, three protesters were shot dead Saturday when they attacked the office of a provincial official.

Catalonian march protests separatists

BARCELONA, Spain -- Tens of thousands of people marched in Barcelona on Sunday to protest the separatist movement in the northeastern Catalonia region that has created Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

Barcelona's police said 80,000 people rallied, with many carrying Spanish and Catalan flags. One poster read in English: "We are Catalonians too, stop this madness!!"

The rally in favor of Spanish unity comes after several days of protests -- some of which spiraled into violent clashes with police -- by Catalan separatists. The separatist protests were in response to a Supreme Court ruling that gave nine separatist leaders lengthy prison sentences for an illegal and unsuccessful 2017 secession attempt.

While separatists have organized marches in recent years as their drive gained steam, Catalans in favor of maintaining century-old ties with the rest of Spain have largely remained quiet except for an rally two years ago during the tensest moments of the separatists' secession bid.

On Saturday, a rally of 350,000 separatists in Barcelona was followed by a clash between police and radical protesters that left 44 people injured, according to regional health authorities. Over 500 people have been hurt, nearly half of them police officers, in clashes since the Oct. 14 Supreme Court verdict.

The Catalan crisis is set to be a key issue in Spain's Nov. 10 national election, where Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will try to stay in power.

Argentine leader loses bid for new term

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Conservative President Mauricio Macri conceded defeat in Argentina's election Sunday night, paving the way for the country's Peronist center-left to return to power under Alberto Fernandez as frustrated voters rejected the incumbent's handling of a bruising economic crisis that has sunk many into poverty.

The result marks a dramatic return to high office of former President Cristina Fernandez, Alberto Fernandez's vice presidential running mate, former boss and what critics say might be the power behind his throne.

Macri told supporters at his headquarters that he had called Alberto Fernandez to congratulate him and invited him for a breakfast chat today at the Pink Presidential Palace.

"We need an orderly transition that will bring tranquility to all Argentines, because the most important thing is the well-being of all Argentines," Macri said.

Authorities said Fernandez has 47.83% of the votes compared with 40.66% for Macri, with 91.21% percent of the votes counted. He needs 45% support, or 40% support with a 10 percentage point lead, over the nearest rival to avoid a runoff vote on Nov. 24.

Thousands of the two Fernandezes' supporters crowded outside their campaign headquarters in a jubilant celebration waving sky-blue and white Argentine flags.

Lebanon human chain draws thousands

BEIRUT -- Thousands of Lebanese formed a human chain Sunday along highways and coastal roads in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.

The protesters joined hands along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south on the 11th day of nationwide protests.

Ignited by anger at proposed economic plans, the protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the political elites who have governed the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war.

The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have also united demonstrators from Lebanon's many religious communities and political factions, with many directing their anger at their own representatives.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/BILAL HUSSEIN

People take part in Sunday’s protest against the Lebanese government, forming a human chain on the Mediterranean water-front promenade in Beirut.

