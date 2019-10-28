QB spark in relief holds true

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas' quarterback play has come further under the microscope -- but with a grainy focus, not a sharp one -- with four games remaining in the season.

John Stephen Jones gave the Razorbacks a lift with his composure, production and the run-pass threat he provided in the second half of the Razorbacks' 48-7 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

Jones' play continued what has been a running theme for the Razorbacks.

Similarly, earlier this season, junior Nick Starkel provided a spark off the bench in the second half of a 31-17 loss at Ole Miss. Senior Ben Hicks came off the bench to provide better quarterback play in losses to four-point losses to Texas A&M and at Kentucky.

The common thread in those games was setbacks for Arkansas (2-6, 0-5 SEC) which will take a five-game losing streak and more quarterback questions into Saturday's 3 p.m. game against struggling Mississippi State. Coach Chad Morris said "everything was open" as it related to the quarterback job in practice this week.

Hicks' left shoulder had not progressed enough to allow him a role against Alabama. Starkel was involved in 4 turnovers in the first half against Alabama and is 12 of 38 for 99 yards in his last 2 starts. He now has a 7-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Former Arkansas quarterback Clint Stoerner weighed in on the state of the Razorbacks via his Twitter account late Saturday.

"There's a lot of bad that I expected & can live with, given where the Arkansas program was & is currently in this rebuild," Stoerner wrote. "However, the QB position is holding this team back significantly & making it impossible to put a respectable product on the field."

With four games remaining in the season, another name, and yet another wrinkle, could emerge at quarterback.

Asked whether playing time for true freshman KJ Jefferson was a possibility Saturday, Coach Chad Morris said "No, not today."

But since Jefferson has not played yet he could see action in all of the Hogs' remaining games and still retain his redshirt.

"Yeah, he figures in part of our plan as we go and get back in tomorrow and re-evaluate things," Morris said.

Stay tuned.

Turnover twist

The Razorbacks fell to last in the SEC in turnover margin at minus-5 after losing the battle 4-0 at Alabama. Arkansas, which started the year on the plus side of the turnover margin, is tied for 108th nationally in the category.

The Razorbacks have thrown 12 interceptions and lost 5 fumbles for their 17 turnovers. They have 12 takeaways on 7 fumble recoveries and 5 interceptions.

Arkansas has not posted an interception since Montaric Brown picked off Texas A&M's Kellen Mond in the end zone in Week 4.

Opposing quarterbacks Lynn Bowden Jr., A.J. Rose, Bo Nix, Joey Gatewood, Mac Jones and Taulia Tagovailoa have thrown 68 consecutive passes without being picked off.

Arkansas safety Joe Foucha nearly ended that streak by getting his hands on a Tagovailoa pass in the left flats in the third quarter on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide are on the opposite end of the turnover spectrum with 18 takeaways and just 5 turnovers for a net of plus-13.

TE TD record

Cheyenne O'Grady's catch on the first play of the fourth quarter was the 12th touchdown of his Arkansas career.

O'Grady, of Fayetteville, is now the lone record holder of touchdown catches by a tight end, breaking the tie he held with Jeremy Sprinkle (2013-16).

"Honestly, I hate to say it, but it doesn't really matter to me," O'Grady said. "I'd much rather win the game. It's frustrating because we're losing. An individual record, it really doesn't mean much to me right now. I'd rather win."

O'Grady has done well in bigger games, scoring three touchdowns against Alabama the last two seasons.

13-game skid

Arkansas' losing streak to Alabama grew to 13 consecutive seasons after Saturday's 48-7 loss. The only longer losing streak by the Razorbacks to one opponent is the 14 in a row they lost to Texas in their first 14 games against the Longhorns from 1894-1932.

The average score of the Razorbacks' losses to Alabama during the streak is 41-15.

'Dog pound

The Razorbacks say they'll be ready for Mississippi State after enduring a 52-6 loss to the Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss. last year.

"We're not looking back," Arkansas safety Joe Foucha said Saturday night. "We're going to be ready for Mississippi State, especially with what happened last year."

'Stay onboard'

Tailback Rakeem Boyd asked if he had a message for Arkansas fans who might be "jumping off the bandwagon."

Replied Boyd, "Just stay on. We'll be all right. Just stay onboard."

Boyd was also asked what it's going to take to get on track.

"We're going to go in tomorrow and get the scouting report, lock in, go to practice, work hard and try to minimize the mistakes. Try to be crisp. We need to be crisp."

Sports on 10/28/2019