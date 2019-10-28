Police Beat

Reports of gunfire investigated in LR

Little Rock police detectives were investigating multiple reports of gunshots in downtown Little Rock in the area of East Seventh and Rock streets Sunday night, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes.

Barnes said the department began receiving calls about 9:11 p.m., and he said detectives believed there was an exchange of gunfire between multiple unknown people. Barnes said no one was injured.

Mom faces charges of endangering kids

Little Rock police arrested a woman on child endangerment charges after finding two children, a 5-year-old and a 4-month-old, alone in a Markham Street residence around noon Sunday, an arrest report said.

According to the report, police found the two children while investigating a child abandonment call. Upon locating the mother, identified as 28-year-old Betty Jones, police arrested her on two counts of felony child endangerment.

Jones was being held without bail Sunday night, according to the Pulaski County jail roster.

Wanted man found, arrested, police say

Jacksonville police arrested a man on multiple charges after answering a report of a suspicious incident at 1321 Ray Road on Sunday afternoon, an arrest report said.

According to the report, police found Johnathan Thomas, 35, inside the vacant residence and discovered that he was wanted by Little Rock police.

The report said that during a pat-down search, Thomas was found to have a gun, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, and a glass tube with what's suspected to be drug residue inside.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Thomas was being held without bail Sunday night.

State Desk on 10/28/2019