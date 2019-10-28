MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA wins exhibition

Hayden Koval scored 27 points to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a 92-84 exhibition victory over Oral Roberts on Sunday at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

Koval had 23 points in the second half as the Bears overcame a 37-33 halftime deficit by shooting 70.4 percent from the floor, including 5-of-8 three-pointers.

The Bears overcame 13-of-29 three-point shooing by Oral Roberts.

The Bears did have a 39-12 rebounding advantage.

Tied 70-70 with 4:35 remaining, Central Arkansas outscored Oral Roberts 22-14 down the stretch.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Western Kentucky leads LR Classic

Western Kentucky shot a 291 in the first round to lead California Baptist by two strokes after the first round of the Little Rock Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village.

Bradley is in third place at 295.

Arkansas Tech University is tied for sixth at 300. Arkansas State University is in 14th place at 302. The University of Central Arkansas is tied for 15th with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 303.

Individually, Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech and Camila Moreno of UCA are tied for third with a 71.

Mary Joiner of Western Kentucky leads with a 69, and Taylor Ledwein of Bradley is in second place with a 70. Olivia Schmidt of ASU and Sydney Scraba of UALR are tied for 18th at 74.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU finishes second in Alabama

Arkansas State University finished second at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational in Loxley, Ala., on Sunday.

The Red Wolves finished with a 859, trailing Mississippi State by 14 strokes.

Individually, Julien Sale of the Red Wolves finished third with a 209. Ford Clegg of Mississippi State won with a 206, and his teammate Garrett Johnson was second at 207.

Jack Madden of the Red Wolves finished fourth at 212.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon College blanks Park

Emanuel Santos, Nathan Wilson and Leo Galdino scored for Lyon College in a 3-0 victory over Park University on Sunday in Batesville.

Vicente Alamos made eight saves to record his fourth shutout for Lyon College (12-4-1, 8-1-1 American Midwest Conference).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UCA shuts out Nicholls State

Hadley Dickinson scored two goals to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a 6-0 victory over Nicholls State on Sunday in Thibodaux, La.

Abby Gibson, Morgan Rollow, Emma Hawkins and Savannah Todd also scored for the Bears (5-11-1, 4-6-0 Southland Conference).

Central Arkansas outshot Nicholls State 25-4.

Park blanks Lyon

Park scored five goals in the first half to beat Lyon College 7-0 on Sunday in Batesville.

Lyon (7-9, 4-7 American Midwest Conference) was outshot 34-9. Anna Witherell scored two goals for Park (8-5, 8-2).

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Auburn

The University of Arkansas swept Auburn 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 on Sunday in Fayetteville.

Jillian Gillen led Arkansas (8-13, 2-7 SEC) with 17 kills. Elizabeth Pamphile had 10. Rachel Rippee had 24 assists and Savannah Downing had 11 digs.

Tatum Spikes led Auburn (6-14, 0-9) with 10 kills.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 10/28/2019