Teen shot in southwest Little Rock after leaving Halloween party, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in shooting early Sunday, Little Rock police said.

The teen told police he was walking away from a Halloween party around 12:30 a.m. on Carrie Lane in southwest Little Rock when an older, gray Honda drove by.

The car’s driver and passenger both opened fire in his direction, according to the police report. One bullet ricocheted off the concrete and struck him in the right leg.

The teen was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital with an injury that wasn't believed to be life-threatening.

The teen described the Honda’s driver as a Hispanic man and the passenger as a blonde Hispanic woman, according to the report.

No further description of the suspects was available. Police said officers were not able to locate a crime scene.

Carrie Lane is just west of Chicot Road north of Mabelvale Cutoff Road.