Tobar again launches campaign for Hodges' seat in District 55

Gary Tobar, a Republican preacher from Turrell, kicked off a campaign for House District 55 on Friday, setting up a potential rematch of the 2018 race against the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Monte Hodges of Blytheville.

Hodges is in his fourth two-year term representing the district, which snakes along the Mississippi River in the northeast corner of the state.

Tobar, 49, accused Hodges of having nothing to show for it.

"He hasn't championed one thing in eight years," Tobar said in an interview.

Legislative records show Hodges has been the primary sponsor of 10 bills. One of them, a bill dealing with the design of earthquake-resistant structures, became law. Tobar suggested that Hodges' legislative record mostly amounted to supporting other lawmakers' bills.

Tobar declined to offer any details on what legislation he would sponsor if elected. Instead he painted himself broadly as "pro-business," "pro-life" and "pro-agriculture," and he said he would work closely with two nearby GOP lawmakers -- Sen. Dave Wallace of Leachville and Rep. Johnny Rye of Trumann -- who he said had the "upper hand" in crafting legislation.

Hodges, 47, defended his record.

He pointed to his continued support for the state's private-option Medicaid expansion program that provides health insurance to low-income people. (Tobar also supports the program.)

Hodges promised to focus on addressing the state's level of incarceration if reelected. Specifically, the incumbent said he would reintroduce a bill he filed in this year's regular legislative session to reduce two drug- and alcohol-related felonies to misdemeanors.

"It's not about coming to Little Rock and passing a bunch of bills," Hodges said. "It's about coming and supporting colleagues with good ideas, and speaking against bills that are bad."

Asked about Hodges' voting record, Tobar said, "There are a few things that raised an eyebrow." He pointed to bills passed in this year's session that lowered fees for concealed-carry weapons permits; prohibited sex offenders from participating in Halloween activities; and banned abortion in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Hodges either voted against or didn't vote on the three bills.

Tobar said he opposes abortion in all circumstances and does not support exemptions for rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother. The issue is personal to him, he said, because he was delivered early by cesarean section after his mother had to be airlifted to a hospital in Memphis because of a car accident during her pregnancy.

"My mother faced those challenges," he said.

Hodges said he did not believe it was his job as a lawmaker to legislate what women can do with their bodies. "I got elected to uphold the Constitution," he said.

Both candidates said they were supportive of the Second Amendment, but each also said that they would support expanding background checks for gun purchases. That stance would likely put Tobar at odds with the House GOP caucus, which has fought such efforts in recent years.

"We can't just give everyone guns," Tobar said.

Asked about the legislation to ban sex offenders from Halloween activities, Hodges said he could not recall the bill, which he did not register a vote on. Hodges said he was likely outside the chamber at the time, and that he usually votes "present" on bills he is undecided about.

"That's a 'no' vote," Tobar said. "That separates the two of us very clearly."

In 2018, Hodges won reelection with more than 61% of the vote against Tobar.

The loss, Tobar said, left him encouraged to try again after building connections across the district.

"That gave me a real clear indication that this is something I want to pursue," Tobar said.

Tobar said he delivers sermons at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in the city of Bay. For the time being, Tobar said, he is dedicating himself "full time" to his campaign.

The filing period for state legislative candidates begins Nov. 4 and lasts until Nov. 12.

Metro on 10/28/2019