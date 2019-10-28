UCA plans to host writers conference focused on women

A conference focused on women writers will be held Nov. 8-9 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The C.D. Wright Women Writers Conference is open to everyone, "though it will cater to women-identifying writers from all genres and all experience levels, from journalism to mass market books to literary endeavors and beyond," according to a news release.

The conference's goal is to provide a place to create camaraderie, connection-making and inspiration for women writers.

The conference will include a reading at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in the McCastlain Hall Ballroom from poet and essayist Camille Dungy, 2019 Guggenheim Fellowship recipient. Dungy's books include Trophic Cascade and Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood, and History.

The next day, novelist Jami Attenberg will give a reading at 12:15 p.m., also in the McCastlain Hall Ballroom. Her most recent novel is All This Could Be Yours.

A book fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 in the McCastlain Hall lobby. There will also be sessions on writing, publishing and editing; practical advice from experienced women writers on how to balance writing, work and home life; and readings from creative works.

A pre-conference writing workshop is scheduled from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Cadron Settlement Park, at 6200 Arkansas 319, led by Louisiana writer Alison Pelegrin. The workshop is limited to 18 participants and is open to all genres and skill levels. In addition, the conference will offer editorial consultations with experienced editors from a variety of presses and publications.

Additional information, including registration fees, is available at cdwrightconference.org/conference.

The C.D. Wright Women Writers Conference is named in honor of poet C.D. Wright, who was born in Mountain Home and published more than a dozen books in her lifetime. Her honors included a National Book Critics Circle Award, two National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, a MacArthur Fellowship and a Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship.

Metro on 10/28/2019