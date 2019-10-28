Washington County marriage licenses

Oct. 17
Ryan Michael DuChanois, 25, and Hannah Marie Weber, 25, both of Fayetteville
David Mark Duncan II, 28, and Rebecca Eilene Moss, 23, both of Springdale
John Michael Estes, 32, and Erika Christie Lopez-Finnestead, 32, both of Fayetteville
Hunter Ray Galyon, 23, and Lexas Marie Devore, 20, both of Winslow
Alvin Earl Lewis, 47, and Renee Acylean Edwards, 51, both of Springdale
Alexander Leigh Martin, 26, and Abigail Christen Harlin, 25, both of Fayetteville
Davar Chrisnagraha Sasongko, 26, and Elyssa Marie Holcomb, 28, both of Fayetteville
Damon Dennis Shaw, 43, and Christina Allene Mitchell, 32, both of Fayetteville
Kaven Silk, 49, and Loritha Aini, 46, both of Fayetteville
Sidney Thurman III, 46, and Brandi Buhl, 40, both of Springdale
Corey Dewayne Washington Jr., 26, and Jasmine Danielle Cannady, 27, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 18
Michael Steven Brockman, 27, Prairie Grove, and Alyssa Michelle Goodhart, 30, Fayetteville
James David Dallis, 53, and Barbara Jean Walker, 51, both of Park Hill, Okla.
Juan Carlos Gonzalez Aguliar, 33, and Karen Yesenia Sosa, 29, both of Fayetteville
McKenzie Grant Holman, 25, and Taylor Michelle McPherson, 24, both of Springdale
Dustin Kyle Hoover, 30, Cabot, and Kallie Alyce Sullivan, 27, Prairie Grove
Andrew Patrick Irwin, 23, and Regina Igorevna Kutuzova, 21, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Michael Thomas Kidd Jr., 24, and Hadley Melissa Cook, 25, both of Springdale
Alan Ray Lewis, 55, and Catherine Anne Ritter, 50, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Clinton Allen Mash, 31, and Shelby Marie Sidney, 24, both of Farmington
Hugo Mendoza, 34, and Jesenia Maricela Umana Umana, 32, both of Springdale
Brian James Nelson, 28, and Kimberly Lynn Ryan, 28, both of Farmington
Aurelio Rocha Flores, 36, and Nora Hilda Chavez Hernandez, 34, both of Springdale
Dewayne David Smith, 50, and Cheryl Renee Hall, 48, both of Farmington
David Adam Swingle, 37, and Heather Dawn Corley, 34, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Mason Garrett Wagner, 23, and Katie Michelle Lybrand, 24, both of Farmington
Austin Lee Waldrop, 25, and Ashlynn Danieal Salim, 27, both of Fayetteville
Gary Edward Webber, 68, and Emily Butler McCoy, 70, both of Springdale
Oct. 21
Nicholas Wilson Fry, 27, and Chassity Gayle Tuggle, 26, both of Fayetteville
Dakota William Hawkins, 26, and Vivian Raye-Ann Verratti, 27, both of Prairie Grove
David Carl Helton, 59, and Julie Lynn Alexander, 49, both of Springdale
Lindsey Alan Jones, 50, and Deborah Kristine Jones, 49, both of Springdale
Julian Cornelius Kichline, 36, and Nicole Schreece Smith, 35, both of Prairie Grove
Kenneth Wade McDougal, 37, and Anna H. Gray, 38, both of Springdale
Timothy Edwards Pearce, 44, and Melissa Faye Ogle, 45, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Eduardo Vintem Fajardo, 33, and Patricia Alexandra Baquerizo Basantes, 36, both of Fayetteville
Michael Willard Wadley, 30, and Kelly Marie Hodge, 34, both of Prairie Grove
Mitchell Thomas Washburn, 35, and Sarah Diana Cisneros, 32, both of Fayetteville
Oct. 22
Steven Ray Higgs, 45, and Ashley Faye McLarty, 31, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Warren King, 85, and Patricia Balderas Meza, 37, both of Centerton
Luis Enrique Medrano Lopez, 21, and Victoria Alondra Banda-Chavez, 20, both of Springdale
Matthew Carl Mick, 34, and Autumn Lynn Smith, 33, both of Springdale
Mathew Carl Nichols, 37, and Kimberlee Diane Selby, 30, both of Springdale
Cody Shelton Wheeler, 23, and Megan Marie Bradley, 22, both of Springdale
Oct. 23
David Elmo Henry, 67, and Marilyn Sue Koone, 59, both of Springdale
Ethan Ray Bush, 29, and Catherine Elizabeth Akridge, 29, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Lee Childers, 32, and Alissa Rae Oxford, 34, both of Elkins
Robert Edward Geer, 49, and Gayla Marie Creamer, 52, both of Owasso, Okla.
Mark Wade May, 27, and Allison Marie Banks, 24, both of Little Rock
Colby Philip Ray Mhoon, 26, and Halie Lynn Thomas, 23, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Logan Patton, 25, and Kayla Taylor Waters, 24, both of Fayetteville
Bradley Joel Taylor, 29, and London Rachel Verhelst, 29, both of Springdale
NW News on 10/28/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses