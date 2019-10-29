4th mediator plans try for Syria peace

GENEVA -- The first United Nations mediator who tried to broker peace in Syria declared it "mission impossible" and abandoned the effort. That was seven years and hundreds of thousands of deaths ago.

Now, as Mediator No. 4 prepares to try again, diplomats appear to be setting their sights lower and choosing their language carefully. In recent weeks, they spoke only of "a glimmer of hope" and of "a door opener to a political process."

That was before President Donald Trump ordered nearly all U.S. forces to withdraw from northeast Syria, allowing Turkish forces to sweep across the border and push back a Kurdish militia that had been a U.S. ally. Turkey and Russia subsequently reached a deal to carve up northeastern Syria.

Despite the turmoil, for the first time in years, Syrian government and opposition delegates will meet this week to weigh the devastated country's future.

On Thursday, after months of intensive but low-key diplomacy, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, plans to take 150 Syrians to Geneva. There, they will begin work on a constitutional committee intended to shift attention from the battlefield to what happens when the fighting in their country stops.

Pedersen's immediate goals are modest. He does not expect to achieve a peace, he said in an interview, but changing Syria's constitution, could serve as "a door opener to a political process."

"We all understand that the constitutional committee itself will not bring a solution to the conflict," he said.

The Geneva talks are meant to be a first step under a U.N. Security Council mandate that calls for a nationwide cease-fire and elections under U.N. supervision.

When the new talks were announced at the U.N. General Assembly in September, some in the West still hoped that Syrian President Bashar Assad's grip on his country might be loosened in any eventual settlement.

"There may be a glimmer of hope that this conflict can be ended the right way," James Jeffrey, the State Department's special envoy on Syria policy, told reporters.

But just days later, Oct. 6, Trump signaled his acquiescence to a Turkish military move against the Kurds. That decision in effect redrew the battle lines and strengthened Assad's negotiating hand. It gave him and Russia, his strongest ally, control over parts of the country the Syrian government had relinquished years ago.

The U.S. military withdrawal paved the way for joint Russian-Turkish security patrols in formerly Kurdish-held territory in northeast Syria, under a deal struck last week between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Assad's government is also now negotiating directly with Kurdish fighters in the northeast, a region Syrian troops had once all but given up.

Russian airstrikes on the few remaining rebel enclaves in Syria's Idlib and Hama provinces Thursday raised concerns that Erdogan may have agreed to a bargain that will also gird Assad's grasp in the northwest. Erdogan had previously provided backing to some of the rebels who have fought Assad in that region for more than eight years.

"At some point, one has to come to terms with the fact that the international effort of 2011 to change the regime, to change the political nature of the country, has failed," said Robert Malley, who oversaw Middle East policy at the White House during the Obama administration and is now president of the nonprofit International Crisis Group in Washington.

It has been seven years since the first U.N. mediator, Kofi Annan, gave up on peace talks. Now it is Pedersen's turn. For the first time in years, he said, the United Nations, Damascus and the Syrian opposition have agreed on an approach.

The constitutional committee negotiated by the United Nations includes three delegations: one from the Syrian government, one from the opposition, and one drawn from civil society and different ethnic and religious groups.

The uncertainty surrounding the process is such that the United Nations has not given a detailed timeline for the talks.

Pedersen said he expects the 150 committee members to spend several days laying out their visions and aims for the constitution and then hand the work over to a smaller body of 45 people. To build confidence in the process, he has pushed all the parties to release detainees, but the results have been meager: freedom for 109 people. The biggest release, in February, involved 42 people, with the government setting free 20 detainees, 11 of them women and two of them children presumed to have been born in captivity.

"I had hoped for more," Pedersen said.

To take the political process forward, he said, "we need a nationwide cease-fire, and this is the opportunity to work seriously on that."

Opposition delegates are not holding their breath. "There is no indication showing the regime is inclined to detente," said Basma Kodmani, a member of the Syrian opposition's negotiating team. "There's no sign of goodwill."

