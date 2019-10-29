Arkansas man accused of accidentally shooting, killing friend; gun pointed during Snapchat recording, witnesses say

BENTONVILLE — Bond was set at $25,000 for a Bethel Heights man accused of mistakenly shooting and killing a friend.

Fernando Ortiz, 18, was being held in the Benton County Jail. He was arrested in connection with manslaughter, aggravated assault and theft by receiving. Prosecutors haven't filed charges against him.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren set the bond at a hearing Monday.

Ortiz is accused of causing the death of 19-year-old Pedro Pena, according to court documents.

Springdale police officers were called about a shooting at 1:43 p.m. Friday at 3645 Eagle Crest Circle.

Officers found Pena with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ortiz told police he was in the bathroom when he heard two gunshots, according to the affidavit. Ortiz said he came out of the bathroom and saw friends running out the door and Pena sitting in a chair in the kitchen with a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. He said he put Pena on the floor and called 911.

Ortiz voluntarily went to the Springdale Police Department where he admitted he lied to officers at the house, according to the affidavit.

Ortiz told police he found a gun the week before along the creek in J.B. Hunt Park, according to the affidavit. He put the gun in his closet, took photographs of it and sent the photos to friends.

Pena and three other friends -- Gabriel Blevins, Daemon Blevins and Mauricio Roman -- were at the house playing video games, according to the affidavit.

Ortiz said he picked up the gun by the trigger and as he was walking the gun went off and hit Pena, according to the affidavit. Ortiz told police he put the gun on the floor and went to help Pena, according to the affidavit.

Ortiz said his friends ran out of the house and he tried to move the gun again and it fired a second time, striking the ceiling, according to the affidavit.

Pena's body was sent for autopsy to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory. His body had a large wound in the neck and another wound in the center of the victim's back. The two wounds indicated downward trajectory into the victim's neck and out of his back, according to the affidavit.

Police found the 12-gauge pump action Mossberg shotgun in the kitchen. The serial number was logged as stolen in June in a residential burglary in Springdale, according to the affidavit.

Police interviews of the three friends are in the affidavit and differed from Ortiz.

Roman told police he was in the kitchen when he loaded the gun with several shells while Ortiz was out of the room. Ortiz returned and took the gun from him. Roman said Pena started recording a Snapchat video with his phone and Ortiz pointed the shotgun at Pena while he was recording and pulled the trigger.

Roman described Ortiz as "flexing." He explained meant Ortiz was pointing a firearm at the camera to show viewers the gun when it fired and struck Pena in the neck.

The statements by Gabriel Blevins and Daemon Blevins corroborated Roman's statement.

Police confronted Ortiz with the claims by the other three and Ortiz admitted to police he was facing Pena and holding the shotgun in Pena's direction when the gun went off.

Ortiz said he had been "flexing" with the firearm, but denied "flexing" when the round was fired. Ortiz said he accidentally pulled the trigger and fired the shotgun, according to the affidavit.

Ortiz's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.