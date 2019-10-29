Chilly weather expected for trick-or-treaters on Halloween in Arkansas

Parents may want to add an extra layer to their trick-or-treaters' costumes, as Arkansas is expected to see a chilly evening Thursday for Halloween, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected Wednesday across the state before a cold front moves in overnight, meteorologist Joe Goudsward said.

There may be some freezing drizzle early Thursday morning in northern parts of the state, Goudsward said, but forecasters don’t expect it to affect roads. Central Arkansas is not expected to receive any wintry precipitation.

The state will dry out during the day Thursday, Goudsward said, but temperatures will be chilly, in the mid-40s and possibly upper 30s during trick-or-treating hours. He said there may also be light winds.

Temperatures will continue to plummet overnight Thursday into Friday morning, with northern parts of the state expected to be in the mid-20s and central Arkansas in the low 30s, possibly below freezing.

Daytime temperatures will be in the 50s over the weekend, Goudsward said, but cold weather will stick around in the mornings.

Goudsward said lows early Saturday and Sunday will be below freezing in northern parts of the state and just above freezing across the rest of Arkansas.