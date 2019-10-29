Early voting sites opened for 3 districts

Early voting begins today in school districts across the state that are holding elections Nov. 5.

For voters in three of Pulaski County's four school districts -- Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special -- early voting will be available at two sites:

• Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., today-Nov. 1 and Nov. 4.

• Dee Brown Library, 6235 Baseline Road, Little Rock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., today-Nov. 1.

Polling places will be open only on election day, Nov. 5, in the Pulaski County Special School District, where there is one contested race -- incumbent Mike Kemp and challenger Stephen Delaney. They seek election to the Pulaski County Special district's Zone 1, which is in the west and south parts of the district. The term is for five years. Board members do not receive pay.

Polling place hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In the Little Rock and North Little Rock districts, voting this year can only be done through absentee and early voting. That's because there are no contested races and no proposed changes in the districts' current property tax rates.

In North Little Rock, Dorothy "Dot" Williams is running unopposed for reelection to the Zone 1 seat in that district. The term is for three years. Board members do not receive pay.

In the Little Rock School District, which has been under state control since January 2015, there is no school board and thus no school board candidates on the ballot.

However, all three districts have on the ballots for public consideration their current tax rates as required by the Arkansas Constitution even though there are no changes being proposed in the tax rates.

School districts are required by Article 14, Section 3, of the Arkansas Constitution to include their tax rates on the ballot. If no change in a tax rate is proposed, then districts ask voters to vote on a district's current tax rate.

In that case, no matter what voters decide, the millage rate will remain at the level last approved by voters.

The tax rate in the Little Rock School District will remain at 46.4 mills. In North Little Rock, the rate will continue to be 48.3 mills. In the Pulaski County Special School District, the rate will continue to be 40.7 mills.

Although the vote tally can't change the tax rates this year, votes on the tax rates are sometimes viewed as a gauge of public support or dissatisfaction with a school system.

Pulaski County Special

Kemp, 62, is a three-term mayor of Shannon Hills and a former talk radio anchor/reporter. He was elected to the School Board in November 2016.

Delaney, 38, is an informational technology technician and works for KZTN, Channel 25.

The district's Zone 1 seat represents southwest Pulaski County and a portion of Saline County around Shannon Hills, as well as part of the west Little Rock neighborhoods of Woodlands Edge and Brodie Creek.

Pulaski County Special School District's Zone 4 encompasses part of Sherwood and is also open for election this year, but no one filed for the seat. Shelby Thomas, the incumbent, said earlier this month that he intends to continue to serve in the position for the full five-year term.

Also on the ballot will be the district's 40.7-mill property tax. There is no change planned in the tax rate.

North Little Rock

Williams, 75 a retired teacher and administrator in the district, seeks reelection to the Zone 1 position.

A member of the North Little Rock board since 2006, Williams drew no opposition in her bid for a new three-year term.

No one filed for the North Little Rock School Board's Zone 4 seat that is currently held by Taniesha Richardson-Wiley.

Because there is no contested race and no change proposed in the 48.3-mill property tax rate, no polling places will be open in North Little Rock on election day. All voting must be done through early and absentee voting.

Little Rock

Little Rock School District voters have only the existing 46.4 mill property tax to vote on, which again can only be done by absentee or early voting. There is no change proposed in the tax rate.

Polling places will not be open on election day in the Little Rock School District.

Jacksonville/North Pulaski

Pulaski County's fourth school district, Jacksonville/North Pulaski, held its annual school board election and tax vote in May. Before 2018, there was a singular annual school election in September. The Legislature changed that, authorizing school boards to choose to hold the elections at one of two points in the year, either in March or November.

Metro on 10/29/2019