Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 1:57 a.m.

No. 4 Clemson defeated Boston College 59-7 on Saturday. The score was wrong on Sunday's Page 1C digest.

Sports on 10/29/2019

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT