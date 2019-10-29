House plans resolution on Trump probe

“If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to the White House, they would’ve wanted him to come and testify,” Rep. Adam Schiff told reporters Monday after former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman didn’t appear for a scheduled deposition on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats today plan to introduce a resolution to affirm the impeachment investigation, set rules for public hearings and outline the potential process for writing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a vote on the resolution, which would be the first formal House vote on the impeachment inquiry. It aims to nullify complaints from Trump and his allies -- amplified last week when Republicans stormed a secure room used for impeachment interviews -- that the process is illegitimate, unfair and lacking in due process.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chairman of the House Rules Committee, said he would introduce the resolution, which has not yet been finalized, today. His panel plans to consider it Wednesday, followed by a vote of the full House on Thursday.

"We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas or continue obstructing the House of Representatives," Pelosi wrote in her announcement.

Despite the move toward a vote, Democrats insisted they weren't yielding to Republican pressure. Pelosi dismissed as having "no merit" the White House's argument that impeachment requires an authorizing vote. She noted that a federal judge agreed with Democrats in a ruling last week.

Trump has cited the lack of a House vote as a reason to refuse cooperation with the impeachment investigation. In the wake of Pelosi's announcement, the White House said nothing had changed.

Pelosi "is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew -- that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding, refusing to give the President due process, and their secret, shady, closed door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate," said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Pelosi did not release the text of the resolution but said it would establish procedure for public hearings, authorize the disclosure of closed deposition transcripts and set forth "due process rights for the President and his Counsel."

It's unclear if that means that White House lawyers will be able to interview witnesses, or if Republicans will be able to call their own. Republicans have noted that the minority had those powers in previous impeachment investigations.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not welcome the news of Thursday's planned vote, despite having called for one previously. Instead, he accused Pelosi and other Democrats of "backtracking" on the matter.

Senate Republicans took a wait-and-see approach to the resolution. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said it was a "good thing" the House was considering a vote. But when asked if Trump should cooperate fully if the resolution is approved, he replied, "I'll leave that up to the White House."

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said the impeachment process had been "disreputable from the beginning." Like other Republicans, he called for the full details.

OFFICIAL'S TESTIMONY

House investigators expect to hear today from a current White House official for the first time as lawmakers prepare for the next, public phase of the inquiry.

Alexander Vindman, a military officer and director for European affairs at the National Security Council, plans to tell House impeachment investigators that he heard Trump appeal to Ukraine's president to investigate one of his leading political rivals, a request the aide considered so damaging to U.S. interests that he reported it to a superior.

Vindman twice registered internal objections about how Trump and his inner circle were treating Ukraine, out of what he called a "sense of duty," he plans to tell investigators, according to a draft of his opening statement obtained by The New York Times.

It will be the first testimony by a White House official who listened in on the July 25 telephone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine that is at the center of the impeachment inquiry. During the call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Earlier Monday, a different national security official defied a House subpoena for closed testimony, escalating the standoff between Congress and the White House over who will testify.

Charles Kupperman, who was a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, failed to show up for the scheduled deposition after filing a lawsuit asking a federal court in Washington to rule on whether he was legally required to appear. In a statement, Kupperman said he was awaiting "judicial clarity."

Kupperman also listened in during the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Kupperman's suit has "no basis in law" and speculated that the White House didn't want him to testify because his testimony could be incriminating.

"If this witness had something to say that would be helpful to the White House, they would've wanted him to come and testify," Schiff told reporters. "They plainly don't."

Schiff said the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry will move forward, with or without testimony from Kupperman and other witnesses. Democrats have indicated that they are likely to use no-show witnesses to write an article of impeachment against Trump for obstruction of justice, rather than launching potentially lengthy court battles to obtain testimony.

"We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game of rope-a-dope in the courts, so we will move forward," Schiff said.

Tim Morrison, a National Security Council staff member, is also scheduled to appear this week. Morrison's attorney, Barbara Van Gelder, said in an email Monday that if Morrison is subpoenaed, he will appear.

William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has told investigators that Morrison was on the July call between Trump and Zelenskiy. Taylor said he spoke to Morrison several times about his concerns that Trump was using military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Schiff said over the weekend that he wants Bolton to testify, though that has not yet been scheduled. He said Sunday on ABC's This Week that Bolton "has very relevant information."

Several State Department officials have already told lawmakers of their concerns as Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani took charge of Ukrainian policy and as Trump pushed out the U.S. ambassador there.

Taylor testified last week that he was told that aid to the country would be withheld until it conducted investigations into the Bidens and into Ukraine's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including claims that Ukrainian officials assisted Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.

MEETING IN D.C.

Separately, Johnson, the Republican senator from Wisconsin, was said to have met in July with a former Ukrainian diplomat who has circulated those claims, a previously unreported contact that underscores the senator's involvement in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

In an interview this week, Andrii Telizhenko said he met with Johnson for at least 30 minutes on Capitol Hill and with Senate staff members for five additional hours. He said discussions focused in part on "the DNC issue" -- a reference to his claim that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Ukrainian government in 2016 to gather incriminating information about then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Telizhenko said he could not recall the date of the meeting, but a review of his Facebook page revealed a photo of him and Johnson posted July 11.

"I was in Washington, and Sen. Johnson found out I was in D.C., and staff called me and wanted to do a meeting with me. So I reached out back and said, 'Sure, I'll come down the Hill and talk to you,'" Telizhenko told The Washington Post.

An individual close to Johnson confirmed that staff members for one of his committees met with Telizhenko as part of an ongoing investigation into the FBI and its probes of the 2016 election, but declined to say whether the senator was involved.

The senator's committee assignments place him at the center of U.S.-Ukraine policymaking: Johnson is chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and vice chairman of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, a bipartisan group formed in 2015 to boost ties between the U.S. and Ukraine. He is also chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, a panel with investigative powers.

More significantly, testimony from two witnesses in the impeachment probe place Johnson at episodes that will be critical in assessing whether Trump was withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine in exchange for political favors.

It is unclear whether impeachment investigators are looking at Johnson as a potential witness in the inquiry. Schiff declined to comment when asked about the possibility on Friday.

In early September, Johnson met in Ukraine with Zelenskiy, who asked about the freeze on military aid. According to Johnson, Zelenskiy did not "mention or indicate that he was feeling pressure."

Trump had barred Johnson from telling Zelenskiy that aid was on its way, Johnson told reporters in Sheboygan, Wis., this month.

Taylor, the U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified that Johnson and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Zelenskiy in that meeting that bipartisan support in Washington was a strategic asset and that he should not jeopardize it "by getting drawn into U.S. domestic politics."

On Oct. 4, Johnson told reporters that he was not in favor of the president using his office to pressure a foreign government to launch investigations that could benefit him politically -- but added that he was "not sure that's what's happening" with Trump.

The previous day, he had said there was nothing wrong with Trump urging China to investigate Biden and his son.

"I want to find out what happened during 2016," Johnson said in Middleton, Wis., according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "If there's potential criminal activity, the president of the United States is our chief law enforcement officer. We have proper agreements with countries to investigate potential crimes, so I don't think there's anything improper about doing that."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Alan Fram of The Associated Press; by Elise Viebeck, Dalton Bennett, Josh Dawsey, Mike DeBonis, Jon Gerberg, Jesse Mesner-Hage, Karoun Demirjian, John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez and Brittany Shammas of The Washington Post; and by Nicholas Fandos and Danny Hakim of The New York Times.

