Hunter education tests now online

Many people are looking for a way to enjoy some time outdoors this fall. For hunters, that can mean scrambling to find a hunter education class at the last minute.

While free, in-person classes are always much more informative and beneficial, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission offers a complete hunter education course online to fill those last-minute needs.

The commission has offered an online course option for many years, but participants were required to print a certificate at home and go to a testing site near them to complete their tests. Anyone 16 and older may now complete the test portion online as well.

The company that administers the online course and test charges $19.95.

Joe Huggins, hunter education coordinator for the commission, encourages anyone taking hunter education to attend an in-person class if possible, especially young hunters or those who have not been hunting with someone before.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 must have successfully completed an approved hunter education course and carry proof while hunting on their own in Arkansas. Youths under 16 may hunt without hunter education as long as they are under the direct supervision of an adult who is 21 years old.

Game and Fish also offers a deferred hunter education code to hunters 16 and older who have not taken hunter education. They must be under the direct supervision of a licensed hunter at least 21 years old.

Visit www.agfc.com/huntered for more information about hunter education in Arkansas.

Sports on 10/29/2019