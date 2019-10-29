Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hunters help collect animal data

by Arkansas Game and Fish | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Hunters can help the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's wildlife management efforts through the agency's free Deer Hunting Observation Survey available through an app on their smartphones.

The app is available through iTunes and the Google Play stores.

The survey allows hunters to record sightings of game species such as deer, bear, quail, turkey and furbearers and also nongame species such as feral hogs.

Blake Sasse, nongame mammal program coordinator for Game and Fish, said the hunter observation survey has been used since 2004. The process went electronic in 2014.

Even if hunters don't see any animals, completing a survey after each hunt provides information to wildlife biologists about how often species are seen.

"We use the information to help track trends in populations of some species," Sasse said. "With deer we go into a little more depth, such as ratio of bucks to does or antlers of various sizes for bucks. It's definitely part of the long-term monitoring program for all of these species."

Sports on 10/29/2019

Print Headline: Hunters help collect animal data

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT