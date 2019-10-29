• Valerie Augustus, 57, a Memphis psychiatrist whose license was suspended after she used a riding crop or a whip on at least 10 patients, is accused of violating the terms of her professional probation by not participating in therapy sessions or reimbursing the state $50,000 for the cost of the case.

• Scott D'Avanzo, a California man who once turned his garage into a haunted house he called the "Mystic Motel," has filed a lawsuit against Silver Dollar City in Branson for calling its new water ride the "Mystic River Falls," a name that he says could be confused with his own attraction.

• Inyoung You, 21, a former Boston College student who had "complete and total control" over her boyfriend, was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge after sending him text messages encouraging him to take his own life, Boston's top prosecutor said.

• Eric Swarbrick, 27, of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty to stalking for sending at least 40 threatening letters and emails to singer Taylor Swift's former record label, Big Machine Label Group in Nashville, Tenn., including at least one in which he asked to be introduced to the pop star.

• Dave Huff, an auto body shop owner in Fowlerville, Mich., who was criticized on social media for a Halloween display depicting President Donald Trump holding the severed head of former President Barack Obama by a black rope, replaced the rope and head with yellow tape reading: "PC-Police."

• Av Jenkins, a beach safety officer in Volusia County, Fla., said a 27-year-old surfer at New Smyrna Beach was attacked when he jumped off his board and accidentally landed on a shark, but the man escaped with minor lacerations.

• Mikel Brady, 30, a prison inmate serving time for attempted murder, was sentenced to death after being convicted of murdering four workers, including two guards, at a state prison in Elizabeth City, N.C., during a failed 2017 escape attempt.

• Allyn Glover, a police captain in East Point, Ga., said the situation came "to a safe conclusion" when a homeowner called authorities to report a home invasion robbery that ended with police arresting two suspects, including one who tried to run from the home.

• Steven Anderson, 56, put on a display of acrobatics when he climbed over a 12-foot wall twice during a chase in Silver Spring, Md., before he was captured to face burglary and assault charges, police said.

