Johnson loses try for early vote

“Across the country, there is a widespread view that this Parliament has run its course,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday as he addressed lawmakers in the House of Commons. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1029brexit/

LONDON -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered two political defeats Monday: He was forced to accept the European Union's decision to delay Brexit until January, and then lost a motion in Parliament to stage a general election before Christmas.

But the coalition of lawmakers who have opposed him is splintering, and he may still get support for an early election by different legislation this week.

Johnson on Monday fell short of the two-thirds majority he needed for his election bid. Speaking immediately afterward, he said "we will not allow this paralysis to continue," and he confirmed speculation that he will try to get a Dec. 12 election by introducing a new, one-line bill requiring only a simple majority.

Two opposition parties -- the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party -- have suggested they would back something along those lines.

"This House cannot any longer keep this country hostage," Johnson said. "Now that no-deal is off the table, we have a great new deal ... and it's time for the voters to have a chance to pronounce on that deal."

Johnson wants an election so that he can have a chance to regain his lost parliamentary majority and fulfill his vow to get Brexit done.

"Across the country, there is a widespread view that this Parliament has run its course," Johnson said in parliamentary remarks that resembled a campaign speech.

He blamed the opposition for blocking Brexit.

"They made it inevitable that the people of this country would be retained in the EU, against their will, for at least another three months, at a cost of another billion pounds a month," Johnson said, adding "they just want to delay Brexit and cancel Brexit."

Johnson urged the 27 other EU countries "to make clear that a further extension after 31 January is not possible."

Labor, the largest opposition party, has resisted the election push, and its lawmakers mostly abstained in the vote on Johnson's motion on Monday.

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said Johnson was flailing about, and failing to keep his promises. "The reason I'm so cautious is quite simply I do not trust the prime minister," Corbyn said.

Corbyn also noted that Britain hasn't had a general election in December since 1923.

The Labor leader argued that the proposed timing would have the effect of suppressing votes -- discouraging participation by students who have left school for the holidays and elderly voters who might be less willing to vote on a day when the sun sets so early.

Labor's continued reticence to back elections, analysts say, is related to uncertainty about how the party would fare. Some within the upper ranks of the party want to go for it, believing that Corbyn is a proven campaigner. Others say the party's messy Brexit position may not go down well on the doorsteps.

While the thrust of the opposition effort was to block a chaotic no-deal exit, Labor was able to hold together smaller opposition parties, as well as some members of Johnson's Conservative party, to frustrate the prime minister's plans. But now that the threat of a no-deal Brexit has receded, that alliance has frayed.

In a series of tweets, Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, explained why she was supporting an early general election. Doing nothing, she said, would allow Johnson to get his "bad deal through." Or it could allow Johnson to run out the clock until the end of January, when a divorce from the EU without a deal "becomes a real risk all over again," she said.

The decision in Brussels on Monday to postpone Brexit came in response to a request from Johnson, who was forced to ask for more time after Parliament shot down his effort to speed the country out of the EU by the previous deadline of Thursday.

Johnson had vowed he would get Britain out of the bloc by then -- with or without a withdrawal deal to manage the transition and prevent economic turmoil.

But Parliament insists on legal guarantees that Britain agree to a departure deal before exiting the EU. It was the first of a string of legislative defeats for Johnson, who has had to go more slowly on Brexit than he wanted.

Johnson wrote to Brussels on Monday, accepting the new date for departure. He wrote, "I very much hope we can put this difficult period behind us."

Ambassadors from the 27 remaining EU members agreed Monday to postpone Brexit until Jan. 31, acting to avert a chaotic U.K. departure just three days before Britain was due to become the first country ever to leave the 28-nation bloc.

After a short meeting of diplomats in Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that the EU would accept the U.K.'s request for a "flextension." Under the terms of the agreement, the U.K. can leave before Jan. 31 if the British and European parliaments both ratify a Brexit divorce agreement.

It's the third time the Brexit deadline has been changed since British voters decided in a 2016 referendum to leave the bloc.

Information for this article was contributed by William Booth, Michael Birnbaum, Karla Adam and Quentin Aries of The Washington Post; and by Jill Lawless, Samuel Petrequin, Lorne Cook and Gregory Katz of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/29/2019