Maine man to be extradited to Arkansas on rape charge

A Maine man arrested in New York is set to be extradited to Arkansas on a rape charge, according to the Izard County sheriff’s office.

Brandon White, 21, lived in Arkansas at the time of the alleged incidents, which court documents state occurred between 2015 and 2016.

According to the affidavit for White’s arrest, a 17-year-old girl told police in August that when she was around 14, White had sexually assaulted her multiple times in Mount Pleasant.

Court documents state White was 17 at the time of the incidents.

The girl said the last incident was some time before her 15th birthday, according to the affidavit.

Authorities contacted White who told police he did touch the girl sexually once, when he was about 14 and she was about 11, according to court documents. He said he had seen something in pornography and wanted to try it, the documents state.

He said he stopped because he knew it was wrong, and he denied touching her inappropriately on any other occasions, the documents state.

White has not yet been extradited, according to the sheriff’s office.