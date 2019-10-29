The Nation in Brief

A city bus is seen Monday in downtown Pittsburgh after part of it was swallowed by a sinkhole that opened during the morning rush hour. Authorities said the driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were aboard the bus at the time.

Newspaper gunman admits 5 slayings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A judge has accepted a Maryland man's guilty plea in the slayings of five staff members at an Annapolis newspaper, and a jury is expected to hear testimony within weeks about whether he was not responsible by reason of insanity.

Jarrod Ramos stood in court Monday and repeatedly answered "that is correct" when asked by Judge Laura Ripken whether he understood he was giving up his right to the first phase of his trial to determine whether he committed the crimes.

"Yes, I am," Ramos said, when asked if he was guilty of all 23 courts in an indictment, including first-degree murder.

Ripken said she determined that Ramos "freely, knowingly and voluntarily" waived his right to a jury trial to determine his guilt or innocence in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis in June 2018.

Authorities said Ramos stormed the newspaper office with a shotgun and killed John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen. It was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Police say they arrested Ramos after the shooting as he hid under a desk in the newsroom.

According to the state's attorney, jury selection would have started Wednesday. With the plea change, a hearing to determine whether Ramos is criminally responsible would be held in November.

The 39-year-old Ramos had originally pleaded innocent and not criminally responsible. The latter term is Maryland's version of an insanity defense.

Ramos had a long history of harassing the Capital Gazette's staff in connection with a defamation suit he filed against the newspaper in 2012. The suit was thrown out.

House losing Oregon's only Republican

SALEM, Ore. -- U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, the lone Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation, won't seek reelection to a 12th term, throwing a huge district covering a conservative part of the state up for grabs.

Walden's videotaped announcement on Monday sets up further changes in the U.S. House of Representatives, which Democrats regained control of in the 2018 midterm elections.

Walden is the 19th House Republican to announce he or she will not seek reelection. Three other GOP lawmakers have resigned.

Walden is a former chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee and now serves as the top Republican on the energy panel. He was a key player in GOP efforts to replace President Barack Obama's health care law but was considered a moderate by many.

Walden, 62, who said he is confident he could have won the next election based on recent polling and strong fundraising, did not specify what he wants to do next, but it won't be running for a different political office.

N.C. judge blocks map use in '20 vote

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina judges on Monday blocked the state's congressional map from being used in the 2020 elections, ruling that voters had a strong likelihood of winning a lawsuit that argued Republicans unlawfully manipulated district lines for partisan gain.

The panel of three Superior Court judges -- Paul Ridgeway, Alma Hinton and Joseph Crosswhite -- issued a preliminary injunction preventing elections under the district lines, starting with the March 3 primary.

The judges halted the use of these districts less than two months after they struck down state House and Senate districts. There they found extreme political manipulation of the lines similar to what voters suing over the congressional map also say occurred.

Republican state legislators made plain when they drew that map that the lines were designed to help the GOP retain 10 of the state's 13 congressional seats, but argued such strategies weren't unlawful. Republican defendants in the lawsuit and three sitting GOP U.S. House members opposed the injunction request.

Air Force's space plane returns to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The U.S. Air Force's mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission.

The X-37B landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017. The 780-day mission sets a new endurance record for the reusable test vehicle.

The X-37B looks like a space shuttle but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet.

Officials say this latest mission successfully completed its objectives. Experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory were aboard.

This was the fifth spaceflight by a vehicle of this sort. No. 6 is planned next year with another launch from Cape Canaveral. According to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, "Each successive mission advances our nation's space capabilities."

Photo by AP/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

A postal carrier in Denver struggles to push a load of parcels to his waiting van on Monday after a snowstorm swept through the area.

