NLR, insurer agree on second-tier deductible plan

The city of North Little Rock on Monday approved a resolution to continue its partnership with the Municipal Health Benefit Fund for employee health and dental benefits, but now employees will have the option of paying additional costs for a lower deductible.

"Several months ago we went to get five bids," Mayor Joe Smith said during Monday's special meeting. "We got two back. The other one was [$2.5 million] more than the Municipal Health Benefit Fund."

Smith said it was in the city's best interest to continue operating with Municipal Health Benefit Fund, but he wanted to make sure to add a lower deductible option for employees.

"Members with police and fire reached out wanting the option to pay additional costs for a lower deductible," he said. "Municipal Health agreed to do it. This will be the first time we have had the lower deductible option."

Ember Strange, finance director for the city, said the Municipal Health Benefit Program board of trustees met Thursday and approved an optional deductible pilot program for the city. She said North Little Rock employees will have the option of selecting a $500 deductible or a $1,200 deductible.

"If employees choose the $1,200 deductible there will be no increase to the employee for employee-only or family coverage," Strange said in an email. "If the employee chooses the $500 deductible, the increase to the employee will be $40 per month for employee-only coverage and $100 per month for family coverage."

Officials said the Municipal Health Benefit Fund has provided health and dental coverage for the city employees since 2016.

In previous years, officials said the medical plan deductible was $500, but in order to maintain the same cost to North Little Rock the Municipal Health Benefit Fund will raise the medical plan deductible to $1,200 per year per covered individual in 2020.

"Currently the city's insurance plan has a $500 deductible and employees do not have a cost for employee-only coverage," Strange said. "Family coverage costs the employee $128.62 per month.

If an employee chooses to stay with a $500 deductible in 2020, the employee would pay $40 a month for employee-only coverage. Family coverage would be $228.62 per month.

"These figures are only for medical," she said. "Dental numbers did not change from the prior year."

The city's overall health insurance cost will remain the same in 2020.

State Desk on 10/29/2019