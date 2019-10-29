Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Beat

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 2:10 a.m.

NLR man arrested in July 11 shooting

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a man who, officers say, shot at three people from a vehicle in July, hitting a teenager in the nose.

Daishaun Taujaah Allen, 20, of North Little Rock was taken into custody at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a report.

Police said Allen shot from a vehicle July 11 at a 27-year-old and two 17-year-olds who were both 16 at the time of the shooting.

One of the 17-year-olds was identified the shooter as Allen, police said.

Allen was charged with first-degree battery, four counts of terroristic act and second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. He was being held without bail Monday night at the Pulaski County jail.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police told by teen 2 in car shot him

A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in his leg in a shooting early Sunday, Little Rock police said.

The teen told police he was walking from a Halloween party about 12:30 a.m. on Carrie Lane in southwest Little Rock when an older, gray Honda drove by.

The car's driver and passenger opened fire in the teen's direction, according to the police report. One bullet ricocheted off the concrete and struck the teen in the right leg.

He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with an injury that wasn't believed to be life-threatening.

Metro on 10/29/2019

Print Headline: NLR man arrested in July 11 shooting Police told by teen 2 in car shot him

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT