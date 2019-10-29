Police Beat

NLR man arrested in July 11 shooting

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a man who, officers say, shot at three people from a vehicle in July, hitting a teenager in the nose.

Daishaun Taujaah Allen, 20, of North Little Rock was taken into custody at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a report.

Police said Allen shot from a vehicle July 11 at a 27-year-old and two 17-year-olds who were both 16 at the time of the shooting.

One of the 17-year-olds was identified the shooter as Allen, police said.

Allen was charged with first-degree battery, four counts of terroristic act and second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. He was being held without bail Monday night at the Pulaski County jail.

Police told by teen 2 in car shot him

A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in his leg in a shooting early Sunday, Little Rock police said.

The teen told police he was walking from a Halloween party about 12:30 a.m. on Carrie Lane in southwest Little Rock when an older, gray Honda drove by.

The car's driver and passenger opened fire in the teen's direction, according to the police report. One bullet ricocheted off the concrete and struck the teen in the right leg.

He was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with an injury that wasn't believed to be life-threatening.

Metro on 10/29/2019