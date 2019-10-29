NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting spinner baits in the high, cooling water.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said spinner baits with gray skirts are working well. Gray buzz baits are also worth a cast. Plastic worms or jig and pigs are getting bit.

Crappie fishing is good with minnows or jigs 15 to 25 feet deep in the midlake area. Catfish are biting well on jug lines or trotlines baited with liver or nightcrawlers.

Striped bass are biting from Point 5 to the dam on shad or brood minnows 40 to 60 feet deep.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said long periods of power generation are taking place, creating high water. Fishing from a boat is best.

Small red and gold spoons are the top lures. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are a good choice. Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm is good to use.

For fly fishing in low water, try a size 16 blue dun midge.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with spinner baits and plastic worms. Trolling for crappie is good with Bandit 300 crank baits.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass and white bass are biting swim jigs. Try for black bass with crank baits near grass beds.

Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or stink bait. Bluegill are hitting crickets or worms 3 to 4 feet deep. Crappie fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports catfish are biting all types of baits at all Bella Vista lakes.

Black bass are hitting crank baits, plastic worms, chatter baits and spinner baits at all lakes.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms at all depths. Anglers report catching good numbers of fish.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends trying for catfish at Lake Eucha with liver or worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting well on drop-shot rigs or jig and pigs along rocky points mixed with gravel. Fish 7 feet deep or less before sunrise, then 7 to 12 feet deep after sunup.

Spinner baits are working as well, especially on cloudy, windy days. Top-water fishing is hit and miss early.

