NWA outdoor briefs

Hike circles Leatherwood

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Wednesday at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs. The hike is 4 miles along Miners Loop. An optional hike on Fuller Trail to the dam is available.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested may contact Bev Munstermann, munster@olemac.net, 479-721-2193 for details.

Mushrooms focus of hike

A 1.5-mile hike Saturday along the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista focuses on mushrooms. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 1 Lambeth Drive in Bella Vista.

Jay Justice, an award-winning mycologist who has studied mushrooms for 35 years, will lead the hike

Park welcomes star-gazers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will lead a free, interactive session discussing different telescope types and then, weather permitting, a star gazing party beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Several types of telescopes will be available.

Participants should bring binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a blanket.

The park's visitor center is Arkansas 12 just east of its intersection with War Eagle Road.

Roses win championship

Mike and Cara Rose won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals two-day championship held Oct. 19 at Table Rock Lake and Oct. 20 at Beaver Lake. They had a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 20.78 pounds. They also had big bass on Oct. 19, which weighed 4.05 pounds.

Wayne and Linda Dirck were second with 10 bass at 17.81 pounds. Teddy and Holly Holt placed third with nine bass at 14.31 pounds.

David and Pam Rose had big bass on Oct. 20 with a smallmouth, which weighed 2.99 pounds.

Striper tournament set

The Beaver Lake Striped Bass Tournament is set for 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $125 per boat. There may be three anglers in each boat. The tournament limit is three stripers.

First prize is 50% of the entry fee money. Second is 30% and third is 20%. Big striper prize is $600.

For details call 479-756-1205 or email xlvaporar@gmail.com.

Tour visit stream projects

The Illinois River Watershed Partnership will host a free stream bank restoration tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14.

A classroom presentation by experts on stream work begins at 9 a.m. at the partnership learning center in downtown Cave Springs. After lunch, which is provided, the group will visit three stream restoration sites. Two are complete and one is nearly complete.

For details contact Stephanie Burchfield, Stephanie@irwp.org, 479-215-6623.w

Alliance hosts 'friendraiser'

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host its annual "friendraiser" event from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at Sassafras Springs Vineyard, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale.

The event is free,but donations are encouraged. There will be a silent auction, dinner, drinks and music.

