Off The Wire

Ex-Hog to start for Flacco

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who ripped Denver's coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis on Sunday, won't play next week because of a herniated disk in his neck. Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen (Arkansas Razorbacks) will start Sunday when the Broncos (2-6) host the Cleveland Browns (2-5). Fangio said he'll decide this week between two rookies as the backup: second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who is on IR with a right thumb injury, or undrafted QB Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad. Just last week, the Broncos were talking about slow-rolling Lock's return to practice, which would trigger a two-week window in which they'd have to activate him or have him sit out the remainder of the season. Lock sprained the thumb on his throwing hand during the preseason and hasn't practiced since mid-August. Flacco said he's been dealing with a sore neck for a while, and he was getting it worked on between series Sunday. Fangio said Flacco will be evaluated after the bye in two weeks, but that he didn't think he'd land on IR.

Jets, Giants swap

The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the New York Giants on Monday for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021. Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never truly lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but none in seven games this season for the struggling Jets. The deal is the first completed trade between the teams that share MetLife Stadium as their home. ESPN first reported the trade Monday, a day before the NFL's trade deadline. Williams is scheduled to become a free agent after this season. The fifth-rounder the Jets are receiving could become a fourth-rounder if the Giants sign Williams to a contract extension. He will provide experience on the Giants' defensive line, where he'll work alongside Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson and B.J. Hill.

Cardinals add RB

The Arizona Cardinals acquired Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 on Monday, giving the Cardinals (3-4-1) a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday's game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (7-0). The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season and gives the Cardinals an experienced player at the banged-up running back position. Starter David Johnson has missed most of the past two weeks with an ankle injury, and backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the team's 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Edmonds was "doubtful" for Thursday's game but didn't know whether he'd be out longer. Edmonds had the best game of his career with 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants on Oct. 20. Drake has played in six games this season, running for 174 yards and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Eagles land Avery

The Cleveland Browns agreed Monday to trade linebacker/defensive end Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round 2021 draft pick. A fifth-round selection from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games -- starting five -- for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season, and General Manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end. Avery had 39 tackles and 4½ sacks last season, and it was assumed he would have an impact this season. However, he didn't fit new coordinator Steve Wilks' schemes and was a healthy scratch for two games. He played three snaps in Sunday's loss at New England and was credited with a pressure on Tom Brady.

Tarasenko out 5 months

Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will have surgery on his left shoulder and be out at least five months. General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the move Monday and said the procedure will be performed today on the Russian star, who has been placed on long-term injured reserve. Tarasenko left Thursday's 5-2 victory over Los Angeles after getting tangled up with Kings defenseman Sean Walker with about six minutes left in the first period. He did not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit. Tarasenko has three goals and seven assists in 10 games this season for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.

Halep survives

Simona Halep saved a match point before beating Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Monday at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China. Halep, a former No. 1 who won the Wimbledon title in July, saved the match point in the 12th game of the second set. After the tiebreaker, both players sought medical treatment. Halep had her foot treated while the 19-year-old Andreescu, the U.S. Open champion, had a lower back problem. Andreescu also called for the trainer in the third set. Earlier, defending champion Elina Svitolina stretched her unbeaten run at the season-ending tournament into a new year, beating Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (12), 6-4 in her opening match. Svitolina, the only player in this year's field who has not won a title this season, was unbeaten in the tournament last year. Svitolina jumped ahead 2-0 in the second set and then broke again for a 4-3 lead. Pliskova, who had won all three of her previous opening matches at the WTA Finals, leads the tour with four titles this season -- winning in Brisbane, Rome, Eastbourne and Zhengzhou.

Offensive talk draws fine

The NBA fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 for his offensive language toward a referee. NBA Executive Vice President Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the discipline Monday. Morris' actions came during the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit. He is averaging 10.7 points in his first season with the Pistons.

Ex-player sues school

A former University of Akron basketball player has sued the school and its head basketball coach after a teammate was accused of punching him during practice, knocking out teeth and fracturing nasal bones. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Mark Kostelac sued recently in Ohio's Court of Claims accusing the university of "failing to remedy the discriminatory, hostile environment" he says led to his injuries. The suit alleges black team members discriminated against white teammates based on race and religion. A black player, who also has since left the university, pleaded guilty in February to assaulting Kostelac in December and received a suspended jail sentence and probation. Kostelac is white. A university statement said it's "committed to fostering an environment of inclusion" and is working with the attorney general's office to address the lawsuit.

