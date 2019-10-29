Plan for federal portfolio opposed

WASHINGTON -- The rivalry between the United States and China has spread to a fight over financial ties between the countries, pitting Washington security hawks against Wall Street investors.

Members of Congress and the Trump administration are warning that Chinese companies are raising money from American investors and stock exchanges for purposes that run counter to U.S. interests. To help curb the flow of dollars into China, they have turned their sights on an unlikely target: their own retirement fund.

The Thrift Savings Plan is the retirement savings vehicle for federal government employees, including lawmakers, White House officials and members of the military. Beginning next year, the fund is scheduled to switch to a different mix of investments that would increase its exposure to China and other emerging markets. Lawmakers and some in the Trump administration are trying to stop that move, saying the change would pump federal workers' savings into companies that could undermine national security or have been sanctioned by the United States.

On Oct. 21, a group of six senators -- four Republicans and two Democrats -- sent a letter to the plan's governing board urging it to reverse its decision.

"For China, this is the greatest free lunch program for capital they've ever known because they're able to penetrate the investment portfolios of scores of millions of Americans in basically one shot," said Roger Robinson, president of consulting firm RWR Advisory Group, which has distributed research on the subject to lawmakers and members of the Trump administration.

The push to forestall more investment in China is part of a broader effort by some officials in Washington to separate ties between the world's two largest economies. It is also another indication that President Donald Trump's conflict with China will persist, even if the United States signs a limited trade deal with Beijing later this year.

Some China critics are pressing Trump to go beyond the tariffs he has already imposed and erect larger barriers between the two countries, including restrictions on the flow of technology and investment.

In recent months, officials have been making more frequent calls to re-examine China's presence in the stock portfolios of American investors. Administration officials, including members of the National Security Council, have begun pressing the Securities and Exchange Commission to increase scrutiny of Chinese firms, which have long skirted the auditing and disclosure requirements of American stock exchanges, putting investors at risk. Chinese law restricts the company documentation that auditors can transfer out of the country, limiting their visibility to U.S. regulators.

Policymakers are considering more stringent proposals. In June, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation that would de-list foreign firms that do not comply with U.S. financial regulators for a period of three years.

Like many retirement vehicles, the Thrift Savings Plan, which manages $600 billion of savings by millions of federal government employees, offers participants the option of investing in an index fund.

The plan, which is similar to a 401(k) and is the largest of its kind in the world, gives federal workers the option to invest in a fund with international exposure. If they do, their savings go to a fund featuring the same securities as a popular index developed by Morgan Stanley.

Currently, the fund mirrors an index with stocks solely from developed countries, called the MSCI Europe, Australasia, Far East Index. But on the advice of an outside consultant, Aon Hewitt, the board decided to shift those investments to better diversify its portfolio and obtain a higher return. In mid-2020, the fund is to begin mirroring Morgan Stanley's MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index, which includes shares of more than 2,000 companies from dozens of developed and emerging countries, including China.

At a board meeting in Washington on Monday, Aon Hewitt defended the recommendation to switch to the new index, saying that carving China out of the investment plan would diverge from industry practice and likely result in lower returns for federal employees.

Michael Kennedy, chairman of the board that manages the plan, pressed the consultants on the switch, asking if the fund would be disadvantaged by sticking with the current index.

"You definitely would be an outlier by not providing access to emerging markets," said Russell Ivinjack, one of the consultants.

Trump's advisers have joined Democrats and Republicans in Congress in expressing concerns about the planned change. They say it will funnel the savings of Americans into some companies that have murky financial records or pursue activities that run counter to America's national interest.

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., sent a letter last week to the body that manages the plan, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, urging it to reverse a decision that they said would invest retirement funds in companies "that assist in the Chinese government's military activities, espionage, and human rights abuses, as well as many other Chinese companies that lack basic financial transparency."

The letter -- which was also signed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., as well as Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rick Scott of Florida -- said, "It is our responsibility to these public servants to ensure that the investment of their retirement savings does not undermine the American interests for which they serve."

A spokeswoman for Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board said it was reviewing the letter.

One company in the new index that the senators have pointed to is Hikvision, a Chinese manufacturer of video surveillance products that the United States placed on a blacklist earlier this month. The Trump administration says the company has provided surveillance equipment that aided China in a campaign targeting a Muslim minority, including in constructing large internment camps in the autonomous region of Xinjiang.

