Police: 25 pounds of meth found hidden in vehicle in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Three people have been arrested in connection with bringing a large amount of methamphetamine to Northwest Arkansas from Oklahoma, authorities said.

Over the course of a monthlong investigation, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force identified a group of people trying to distribute large quantities of meth, according to a news release from Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, a member of the task force.

Police learned the source of the drug supply was in central Oklahoma and the source was traveling to the area.

Task force investigators stopped a vehicle Friday near North Rupple Road. Officers found about 25 pounds of meth hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

Investigators arrested Gayle Steele, 60, of Norman, Okla., Markella Williams, 50, of Edmond, Okla., and Margaret Wright, 36, of Maysville, Okla., in connection with drug trafficking.

All were taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

Williams and Wright were each released on $100,000 bonds Sunday morning.

Steele remained in the jail Monday on a $100,000 bond and a hold for a federal agency.

The investigation is ongoing.