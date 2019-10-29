PREP VOLLEYBALL Stout a strong hitter for Farmington Cardinals

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Kally Stout will lead Farmington against Morrilton today in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament at Morrilton. Stout is an outside hitter who leads Farmington with 239 kills.

FARMINGTON -- Kally Stout is a softball and volleyball standout who hopes to finish her senior year with two state championships.

She'll get her first opportunity for Farmington beginning today in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament at Morrilton. The Cardinals (20-4-1) will open against Arkadelphia (16-10-1) at 3 p.m. The winner will face the Morrilton vs. Batesville Southside winner at 5 p.m. Wednesday and the finals are scheduled for Saturday at Hot Springs.

KALLY STOUT SCHOOL Farmington CLASS Senior POSITION Outside hitter HEIGHT 5-8 NOTABLE Leading hitter with more than 200 kills for the Cardinals. … All-state first baseman for Farmington softball team. … voted football homecoming queen as a senior … favorite school subjects are science and biology. … plans to attend college, possibly at Central Arkansas, and pursue a degree to become a nurse practitioner.

Class 4A At Morrilton Tuesday's Matches Court 1 Match 1 NW1 Shiloh Christian vs. W4 Malvern, 1 p.m. Match 2 NE2 Batesville vs. C4 Pulaski Robinson, 3 p.m. Match 3 W1 Mena vs. NW4 Pea Ridge, 5 p.m. Match 4 C2 Pulaski Academy vs. NE3 Brookland, 7 p.m. Court 2 Match 5 C1 Morrilton vs. NE4 Batesville Southside, 1 p.m. Match 6 W2 Arkadelphia vs. NW3 Farmington, 3 p.m. Match 7 NE1 Valley View vs. C4 Lonoke, 5 p.m. Match 8 NW2 Berryville vs. W3 Magnolia, 7 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Match 9 Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 1 p.m. Match 10 Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 3 p.m. Match 11 Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m. Match 12 Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 7 p.m. Thursday's Matches Match 13 Semifinals, 1 p.m. Match 14 Semifinals, 3 p.m. Saturday's Match Finals at 7 p.m., Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

Stout is familiar with the pressure of postseason play. She is an all-state first baseman for a Farmington softball team that has reached the state finals the last two years. She is also a three-year starter in volleyball and felt the disappoint last season when the Cardinals lost in straight sets in the first round to Valley View.

Farmington appears better positioned this year with 20 wins, including a 12-0 record in the 4A-1 Conference. The Cardinals placed third in the district tournament at Huntsville after losing to Shiloh Christian.

"Kally was one of the most difficult players to face in our conference due to her ability to score in many different ways," Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein said. "She is able to use many angles and different speeds, and that made her a difficult assignment for our blockers and defense."

Stout leads the Cardinals with 239 kills. Junior middle blocker Addison Fenton has 134 kills and 54 blocks. She's followed by sophomore Morgan Brye with 132 kills and senior Brittany Pittman with 128 kills.

Farmington volleyball coach Mike Howard helped Stout improve her footwork as a sophomore to make her a better hitter.

"Kally is having a great senior year," Howard said. "She has over 200 kills on a team that has four hitters in triple digits. Kally listens to what I tell her, and she's gifted enough that when I ask her to make a change, the next time, she's done it."

Stout credits familiarity and cohesiveness for much of Farmington's success this season.

"Most of the girls have been playing together since about seventh grade, so we have great team chemistry," Stout said. "Everyone has a good attitude and we really work hard every day at practice."

Farmington must turn in a peak performance against a strong field of teams at the state tournament to have any chance of advancing. Valley View has won 13 state championships in volleyball, including the past four.

"We've got to deal with those Jonesboro teams," Howard said. "Valley View is always up there. Brookland and (Batesville) Southside are also teams from the northeast that are very good. But we're no slouch. We're coming in to make some noise in the tournament."

When volleyball season is over, Stout begins to turn her attention to softball. She said playing both sports has helped in her development as an athlete.

"Volleyball is mostly using your legs, so that does help with softball," Stout said. "My coaches work with me so it's an easy transition from volleyball to softball season. I like both sports, really."

For now, her focus is with the Farmington volleyball team and its quest to reach the state finals in Hot Springs.

"When you do well in volleyball and football at the start of the year, that motivates our other teams to do well," Stout said.

