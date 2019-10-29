Shots fired call near northeast Arkansas kindergarten has law enforcement on alert

A shots fired call Tuesday afternoon near the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center has local law enforcement on high alert.

Officials with the Jonesboro Public Schools said around 1 p.m. a disturbance was reported near the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center in the 600 block of W. Nettleton Avenue and their Pre-K Center in the 1300 block of Flint Street.

Sally Smith, spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department, said two individuals were walking on Strawn Avenue, near the Kindergarten Center, at the time of the incident. She said one of the individuals fired a gun in the middle of the street and the two were spotted running from the scene.

“We are still investigating,” Smith said. “(Criminal Investigation Division) is currently interviewing two suspects.”

School officials said all students were in the building at the time of the incident and at no time were any staff or students in danger.

"The Jonesboro Police Department will continue to have a presence around our schools the remainder of the afternoon," the school district posted on Facebook.