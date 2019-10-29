Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Shots fired call near northeast Arkansas kindergarten has law enforcement on alert

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 3:53 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A shots fired call Tuesday afternoon near the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center has local law enforcement on high alert.

Officials with the Jonesboro Public Schools said around 1 p.m. a disturbance was reported near the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center in the 600 block of W. Nettleton Avenue and their Pre-K Center in the 1300 block of Flint Street.

Sally Smith, spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department, said two individuals were walking on Strawn Avenue, near the Kindergarten Center, at the time of the incident. She said one of the individuals fired a gun in the middle of the street and the two were spotted running from the scene.

“We are still investigating,” Smith said. “(Criminal Investigation Division) is currently interviewing two suspects.”

School officials said all students were in the building at the time of the incident and at no time were any staff or students in danger.

"The Jonesboro Police Department will continue to have a presence around our schools the remainder of the afternoon," the school district posted on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT