FOOTBALL

UCA's Smith wins weekly award

University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith was named the Southland Conference offensive player of the week Monday for his efforts in UCA's 29-25 victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Smith, a sophomore, completed 24 of 43 passes for a career-high 405 yards and tied his career high with 4 touchdown passes, all in the second half as UCA rallied from a 16-0 halftime deficit to beat Sam Houston State 29-25. Smith completed touchdown passes of 40, 53, 28 and 15 yards to three different receivers.

OBU 4th, Harding 5th in regional rankings

Ouachita Baptist University is ranked fourth and Harding University is ranked fifth in the first NCAA Division II Super Region Three rankings. The rankings are the first of three to be released before the announcement of the 28-team Division II Playoff field Nov. 17.

The top seven teams in Super Region Three advance to the playoffs, with the No. 1 seed receiving a bye and seeds 2-4 hosting a first-round game. Seeds 5-7 will be matched up against higher seeds based on proximity and conference alignment. The NCAA committee will make an effort to limit teams flying to their first-round opponent, and to limit conference opponents from playing against each other.

GAC announces players of the week

Harding University running back Cole Chancey was named co-offensive player of the week while Henderson State University defensive back Mercardo Anderson was named defensive player of the week, and Arkansas Tech University kicker Jesus Zizumbo was named special teams player of the week Monday.

Chancey ran for 206 yards on 30 carries in a 47-13 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State. Anderson intercepted two passes, including one for a 17-yard touchdown in the second half of a 41-27 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State. He added four tackles. Zizumbo made all three field-goal attempts of 24, 38 and a game-winning 28-yard attempt with 7:03 left in a 36-35 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Hendrix's Vanhoose wins SAA award

Kip Vanhoose of Hendrix College was named Southern Athletic Association special teams player of the week on Monday.

Vanhoose returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 41-12 victory over Austin College. He also rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries.

WOMEN'S GOLF

ASU sixth in Hot Springs Village

Arkansas State University is in sixth place after two rounds at the Little Rock Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village.

The Red Wolves shot a 591 through 36 holes. Western Kentucky leads with a 577, while Bradley is in second place at 582 and UTEP is third at 585. The University of Central Arkansas is in ninth place at 595, followed by Arkansas Tech University at 598 and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 14th place at 603.

Individually, Camila Moreno (71-72) of UCA, who is competing as an individual, and Jacqueline Klemm (71-72) of Arkansas Tech are tied for sixth at 143. Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State is tied for ninth at 144 (74-70). Sydney Scarba (74-75) and Kellie Gachaga (76-73) of UALR are tied for 30th at 149.

Arkansas second in the Bahamas

The University of Arkansas is in second place after the first round of the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Razorbacks shot a 283 and trail Texas by seven strokes.

Individually, Ela Anacona shot a 69 and is tied for fourth. Grace St. Germain is tied for eighth with a 70, and Kajal Mistry is tied for 12th with a 71.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon's Alamos wins weekly award

Vicente Alamos of Lyon College was named defensive player of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.

Alamos led Lyon to a 3-0 victory over Park University by making eight saves and recording his fourth shutout of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR'S Giordani wins Sun Belt award

Diana Giordani was named defensive player of the week by the Sun Belt Conference on Monday.

Giordani had 22 digs in leading the Trojans to a 3-0 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. She also had 11 in a 3-0 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

This was the second time this year Giordani was named defensive player of the week in the conference.

Lyon falls to Bethel

Lyon College lost 25-21, 25-11, 26-24 to Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., on Monday night.

Lyon (17-13) was led by Kendra Kelley, who had 12 kills and 14 digs. Ellie Embry had 15 assists.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 10/29/2019