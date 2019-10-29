State vets hall of fame recognizes man for honorable service

LITTLE ROCK — Retired Army Lt. Col. Arnold David “Dave” Harrington comes from a military family.

His father, the late P.O. “Prentice” Harrington, served in the Army. Dave’s four brothers, Charles, Parker, Mark and Robert Harrington, were also in the military.

Dave Harrington, 81, lives in Little Rock, although he lived in Maumelle for more than 20 years. He enlisted in the Army following high school graduation and retired after 22 years of service. He then spent another 20-plus years serving in the private and public sectors.

Harrington is among the 15

Arkansas veterans who have been named to the 2019 class of the Arkansas

Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame. Paul Foster of Conway, treasurer of the nonprofit organization, said Harrington is one of five veterans being recognized for “honorably serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, then contributing exceptionally to community, state and/or nation”; the other 10 inductees are being recognized strictly for their military accomplishments.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., will present Harrington and the other inductees with the Hall of Fame medallion at a banquet ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. Tickets may be purchased individually for $55 or $500 for a table of 10 by calling (501) 902-9706.

“[Dave] is the real deal,” said Lewis Harper of North Little Rock. Harper nominated Harrington for the award.

Harrington was born in Greenbrier but graduated from high school at Flippin in 1956.

“His dad was a preacher, and they moved around a lot,” said Harrington’s wife, Tina, also 81. “I graduated the same year … from Mineral Springs. We have the same birthday. We met at Ouachita Baptist University [in Arkadelphia].”

Following graduation from officer training school, Harrington entered training with the Army’s Special Forces, the Green Berets. He served two combat tours in Vietnam, earning two Bronze Star Medals for exceptionally meritorious combat achievement, the Meritorious Service Medal, nine awards of the Air Medal and two Army Commendation Medals. He also received the Vietnam Service Medal.

Harrington’s final assignment was with the 5th Army Infantry Division, “The Red Devils,” at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

“We lived in nine states and Panama,” Tina said, adding that her husband was stationed in several countries while in the military. “Dave also traveled to many foreign countries after he retired from the Army.”

Tina said her husband was sent to two foreign-language schools while in the Army — Spanish and Vietnamese.

Following his retirement as a lieutenant colonel in 1980, Harrington became vice president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry in Baton Rouge. Returning to Arkansas, he was appointed director of the

Arkansas Economic Development Commission, which he served for 13 years before transitioning into the manufacturing sector as CEO and owner of Temple Industries in Hot Springs.

Additionally, Harrington was appointed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton to the Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee to the U.S. Trade Commission and to the Industry Advisory Committee to the U.S. secretary of commerce.

Harrington holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Ouachita Baptist University, where he was honored as a Distinguished Alumnus in 1993. He also completed graduate studies in human-resource development at Pepperdine University and is a graduate of Harvard University’s Senior Managers in Government Program and the Army Command and General Staff College.

The Harringtons attend Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock, where Dave served as a deacon and adult Bible fellowship leader. Dave served as a member of Gideons International and the Union Rescue Mission Board of Directors and was a charter board member of the Last Frontier Enterprise, the sponsor of a Campus Crusade for Christ staff member and a member of the Arkansas Senior Golf Association.

The Harringtons moved to Little Rock recently because of health issues, and they have three married sons — David Anthony “Tony” Harrington of Covington, Louisiana; Gregory “Scott” Harrington of North Little Rock; and Steve Harrington of Casa, who, along with his wife and daughter, received the 2019 Perry County Farm Family of the Year honor.

“Our father has always been a leader with an attitude of faithful and sacrificial service,” Steve Harrington said, adding that he was speaking on behalf of himself and his two brothers. “He has faithfully served God, his family, his country and his state with honor but never sought recognition for any of his many achievements.

“He is an exceptional man and is deeply respected and admired by all who know him,” Steve said. “We are so proud to be his sons and [so proud] of the legacy he and our mother are leaving for us.”