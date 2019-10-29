Steelers wake up, drop Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (right) hauls in a pass from quarterback Mason Rudolph before taking it for a 26-yard touchdown as Miami Dolphins defensive back Chris Lammons (30) defends during the Steelers’ 27-14 victory. Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped beating themselves long enough to keep the Miami Dolphins winless.

James Conner ran for 145 yards and a touchdown, and Mason Rudolph overcame a shaky start to throw for 251 yards and 2 scores as the Steelers pulled away for a 27-14 victory on Monday night.

Pittsburgh (3-4) spotted the Dolphins (0-7) a 14-point lead in the first quarter before steadying itself to win consecutive games for the first time since ripping off six straight in the middle of last season.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired in a trade with Miami last month, picked off Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick twice, and Pittsburgh forced four turnovers in all to avoid an embarrassing loss.

Rudolph completed 20 of 36 passes, including a 45-yard touchdown to rookie Diontae Johnson late in the second quarter and a 26-yard strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the third quarter that put the Steelers in control. Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards, his first 100-yard game of the year.

Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 190 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 picks, but a rare hot start couldn't prevent Miami from staying winless through seven games for the first time since 2011. The Dolphins have dropped 10 consecutive dating back to last season.

Rudolph stressed he wasn't worried about the long-term effects of a frightening concussion he suffered against Baltimore on Oct. 6, when he was knocked unconscious from a helmet-to-helmet hit by Ravens safety Earl Thomas. Still, playing for the first time in three weeks, he looked shaky at best and completely out of sorts at worst during an ugly opening quarter that saw the Dolphins grab their first two-touchdown lead over any opponent in more than a year.

Pittsburgh's first possession ended with Rudolph throwing a pick to Xavien Howard, and its second ended with an ugly fourth-down misfire by Rudolph.

Ryan Fitzpatrick found Albert Wilson for a 5-yard touchdown after Howard's interception, and Allen Hurns plowed through several tackles on his way to a 12-yard score that gave Miami -- a 14-point underdog -- a 14-point advantage for the first time since Oct. 7, 2018. The Dolphins couldn't hold on then, allowing the Bengals to rally for a victory. A year later, not much has changed.

The Steelers pulled within 14-10 at the break thanks to the first of Minkah Fitzpatrick's two interceptions and some curious defensive play-calling by the Dolphins.

Leading by 11 points and with Pittsburgh facing third and 20 outside of field-goal range, Miami opted to blitz and didn't bother to guard Johnson, who took a short pass from Rudolph and used a couple of downfield blocks by James Washington to weave his way 45 yards to the end zone.

Fitzpatrick's second pick gave the Steelers the ball at the Pittsburgh 3. Rudolph then led Pittsburgh 97 yards in 12 plays, the last 26 coming on a pretty lob to the end zone that Smith-Schuster hauled in to put the Steelers up 17-14.

Miami 14 0 0 0 -- 14

Pittsburgh 0 10 7 10 -- 27

First Quarter

Mia--Wilson 5 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 10:55.

Mia--Hurns 12 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

Pit--FG Boswell 42, 2:45.

Pit--Johnson 45 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :17.

Third Quarter

Pit--Smith-Schuster 26 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 3:16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit--Conner 9 run (Boswell kick), 12:01.

Pit--FG Boswell 41, 5:32.

Attendance--59,244.

Mia Pit

First downs 16 21

Total Net Yards 230 394

Rushes-yards 19-60 29-158

Passing 170 236

Punt Returns 3-35 1-2

Kickoff Returns 4-83 1-25

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-6

Comp-Att-Int 21-34-2 20-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-20 2-15

Punts 2-46.5 3-46.7

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-70

Time of Possession 24:42 35:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Miami, M.Walton 11-35, R.Fitzpatrick 5-17, Ballage 3-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 23-145, Snell 5-13, Tr.Edmunds 1-0.

PASSING--Miami, R.Fitzpatrick 21-34-2-190. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 20-36-1-251.

RECEIVING--Miami, D.Parker 6-59, P.Williams 4-42, M.Walton 3-19, Grant 2-32, Gesicki 2-10, Hurns 1-12, Ballage 1-11, Wilson 1-5, Deiter 1-0. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 5-103, Johnson 5-84, McDonald 3-19, Conner 3-5, Nix 2-4, Washington 1-21, Vannett 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Pittsburgh, Boswell 54.

Sports on 10/29/2019