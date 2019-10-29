Surly Saban was Mr. Nice Guy to Hogs

After hitting deadlines late Saturday night, there was a short conversation with Cecil Hurt.

Cecil is the sports columnist for the Tuscaloosa News, and he has covered Alabama for 27 seasons.

He's one of the most intelligent sportswriters in America. During timeouts, he reads thick books about cultural or historical subjects. All nonfiction.

He's not a big talker, but he is a big thinker.

It was mentioned that Saban seemed difficult to cover.

Cecil smiled and shrugged his shoulders, saying: "It could have been 67-0."

Which was absolutely true.

When Alabama drove 64 yards on five plays to open the second half and take a 48-0 lead, Saban pulled starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was 18 of 22 for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns. He put in Taulia Tagovailoa, a true freshman.

Last week, Saban was asked whether he thought Tagovailoa would see action against the University of Arkansas, and the Bama coach threw one of his tantrums. This one was about playing who he needed to play to win.

Tagovailoa, younger brother to regular starter Tua Tagovailoa, had seen limited action in two games before Saturday.

Playing most of the second half against the Hogs, Tagovailoa was 6 of 8 for 45 yards.

Of the 31 plays Alabama ran in the second half, 21 were runs. Most of them were between the tackles.

Saban called the dogs off the Hogs. He generally doesn't run the score up.

Still, Saban's hard to like if you are not a die-hard Crimson Tide fan. He comes across as arrogant, ill-tempered, distant and unfriendly.

There are a few people who would argue with those assertions, and he and his wife Terry are generous contributors to Alabama, the community and students. They once befriended an Alabama student from Arkansas who had become ill.

Saban is devout to his Catholic upbringing.

Most of the time, though, he is the CEO of the most powerful football factory in America.

His focus on winning, his vision and his attention to every detail have made him one of the best college football coaches in history.

He might have been successful in the NFL -- he was 15-17 in two years -- if his Miami Dolphins bosses had listened to him.

He wanted to sign a quarterback who was coming back from shoulder surgery. The team doctors apparently didn't think that was a good idea.

Saban quit and signed with Alabama. New Orleans signed that quarterback, Drew Brees, who has led the Saints to eight playoffs, including a victory in Super Bowl 44.

While with the Dolphins, Saban chewed out a defensive tackle so bad that it made the man cry.

On Saturday when leading 48-0, Saban was seen on TV chewing out a special-teams player.

Former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin has talked openly about the chewing outs he received.

Former offensive coordinator Dan Enos left for a job with Miami without telling Saban he was leaving.

On the other hand, Kirby Smart, Mark Dantonio, Jimbo Fisher, Jeremy Pruitt and Will Muschamp are head coaches who credit Saban for much of their training.

He also Sabanizes former head coaches such as Steve Sarkisian, who was fired at USC, reportedly for alcohol abuse. Sarkisian, who has been sober for three years, is currently the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

Saban is a complex individual who is 149-21 at Alabama. He has six national championships, including one at LSU.

The media who cover him don't say negative things about him. The ones who don't cover him are mostly glad they don't.

Give him his due: He could have destroyed the Razorbacks but didn't.

