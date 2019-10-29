Trump ties Schiff to ISIS raid silence

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Chicago to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the potential for leaks contributed to his decision to withhold notice to congressional leaders before Saturday's raid on the leader of the Islamic State extremist group.

Trump told reporters that he didn't inform the so-called Gang of Eight because "[Rep.] Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington." The group includes the top Democrat and Republican in each chamber, and the chairs and ranking members of the intelligence committees.

Schiff, a California Democrat who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has also played a central role in House Democrats' impeachment probe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't informed of the raid and called Sunday for a briefing for top congressional leadership.

U.S. officials, though, did provide a heads-up to Russia and other nations with military forces in the region to avoid any operational conflicts. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that he discussed the operation Saturday night with his Russian counterpart.

The United States, meanwhile, is poring over video recorded during the Special Operations raid that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as well as other information that "needs to be exploited properly for any follow-on missions that we may choose to do," the Pentagon's top general said Monday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJFtkNpSc3k]

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declined to elaborate on what was collected, citing operational security. The United States also is holding two men who were captured in the raid, he said.

The collection of materials at the site and the taking of prisoners raise questions on whether the U.S. military may be able to carry out other raids in the future based on what they learn. Elite Special Operations forces have done so for years.

Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest while running from U.S. forces, Trump said Sunday as he announced the terrorist leader's death. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that fewer than 100 U.S. troops were involved in the operation on the ground. Other U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the raid, said it was carried out by elite members of Delta Force and the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Milley, speaking alongside Esper during a Pentagon news conference Monday, said he has "seen a lot" of video that was recorded during the raid, and that the government will declassify some of it "in the coming days" and release it to the public.

The general also said that the Pentagon is not releasing the name of the military working dog that was wounded in the operation.

"He was slightly wounded and fully recovering, but the dog is still in theater and returned to duty with its handlers," Milley said.

Two defense officials said the dog's name is considered classified because releasing it would make it easier to determine who was involved in the raid. It could eventually be released if the dog is retired from military service, one official said.

The raid, launched from Iraq, was carried out in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, about 4 miles from the Turkish border. It came as the U.S. military bolsters its troop numbers in eastern Deir al-Zour province.

Trump has said he wants to protect oil fields there from the Islamic State, but Esper acknowledged Monday that the presence of U.S. troops there also helps deny access to Russia and Syria.

That may draw new scrutiny from lawmakers who want to make sure U.S. military operations do not expand beyond the scope of congressional law. The long-standing Authorization for Use of Military Force used for U.S. counterterrorism operations allows the Pentagon to prevent "future acts of international terrorism" but does not cover countries that had no role in the September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Esper suggested that the arrangement is acceptable because the United States wants to make sure its partner in the fight against the Islamic State, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has "access to resources in order to guard the prisons, in order to arm their own troops, in order to assist us with the defeat-[Islamic State] mission."

KURDS ON ALERT

Meanwhile, Syrian Kurdish forces said Monday that they are increasing security at prisons and detention facilities holding tens of thousands of Islamic State militants and supporters, including foreigners.

The heightened security also comes as Kurdish forces said they are continuing operations to hunt down Islamic State leaders in Syria. Hours after the raid that killed al-Baghdadi, another attack based on Kurdish intelligence killed one of his aides and possible successors, Kurdish forces said.

If confirmed, the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir would be another blow to the Islamic State. U.S. officials had no immediate comment.

Forces from the Kurdish-led internal security agency were "on high alert" after al-Baghdadi's death in anticipation of possible riots or attacks on prisons and camps for displaced people in northeastern Syria. Islamic State members or supporters are located there, an official with the agency said.

One of the camps is home to 70,000 people, most of them extremists' relatives. More than 10,000 prisoners, including 2,000 foreigners, are held in detention facilities in northeastern Syria.

Fear of chaos already was running high over the fate of those detained after this month's Turkish military invasion of northeastern Syria, which ushered in major troop changes in the area. Turkey moved troops into areas along the border, while Syrian border guards were deployed in others.

Kurdish officials had said they needed to divert fighters and logistics to the front line to ward off the Turkish offensive. A shaky cease-fire is in place, as is an agreement to redeploy Kurdish forces away from the borders.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah El Deeb and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.

A Section on 10/29/2019