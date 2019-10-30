BRUMMETT ONLINE: A teachable moment

Gov. Asa Hutchinson's state Board of Education made this fine school mess in Little Rock, meaning not the long-lasting one but the one staring hard at us.

It's the one from which looms a possible teacher strike or some sort of "work stoppage," which is about the last thing Little Rock needs.

The "reform" ideologues on the state board--whose support for regular public schools seems strongly suspect, at least where Little Rock is concerned--agreed to restore local control only with hazy stipulations. And they did so only in exchange for decertifying the teacher association as the Little Rock district's employee representative.

Here's what that accomplished:

First, it launched the embattled district on a year of uncertain transformation with the added complication of teacher upheaval, even a work stoppage or strike that could start as early as next week when the current contract will expire.

We have teachers thinking of a strike on fear of rumors of what the state may now do to them in terms of work hours and pay. It's hard to hold a firm negotiation over rumors.

Second, the state board hinged much if not everything on polarized and high-dollar school board races in newly drawn districts next November. Thus, it designed an arena pitting candidates of big-monied business "reformers" against teacher-backed candidates doing their best to match the rich guys dollar for dollar.

That will typically squeeze out any moderate candidates seeing good and bad in both sides and who would struggle to compete financially. There are few high-dollar political-action funds devoted to underwriting dispassionate pragmatism.

The state board could have avoided every bit of that simply by restoring full local control after five years of not doing any better itself, perhaps by requiring first a local plan for full-service community schools offering myriad services in the low-performing schools in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

But no. The state board wanted the teacher union's scalp along with a kind of reserve clause to let it re-assert authority as needed. It insulted 1,800 teachers and put a cloud of uncertainty over them.

In this climate, superintendent Michael Poore found it advisable Friday to send out letters to parents saying that, in the event of a work stoppage, the schools would remain open and buses would run normally, and substitutes would be in place in secure classrooms even without the regular teachers.

He'd been getting questions. People needed assurances about would happen with--and be done to take care of--their children.

But the letter offended teachers, of course, even as they generally seem to like and appreciate Poore. After all, the letter could be interpreted as saying teachers weren't all that important to education because substitute personnel could be scared up on short notice to get the kids tended to.

That's child-care, not education. It's "warm bodies," as Teresa Gordon, the president of the soon-decertified Little Rock Education Association, put it in a telephone conversation Sunday.

"The last thing we want is a strike," Gordon told me.

So why even contemplate one, at least now?

She said she understands that a lot of people think the union exists to protect "bad teachers." But she said the concept is to represent the profession and, in the process, students.

She said teachers in the district distrust state government--mainly "Gov. Hutchinson and his billionaire friends"--and fear that the state board's real objective is to take steps leading to privatized education in Little Rock. That would hurt students in ways that teachers are best positioned to understand and resist, she said.

More specifically, she outlined five concerns--demands, I guess you could say--that the teacher union feels an obligation to advance or protect.

Those are a pay raise for non- teaching personnel, restored recognition of the teacher union, an immediate transfer of local authority to the community advisory board pending a newly elected school board, the development of community schools in failing neighborhoods, and a seat for teachers at the table during discussions that she says have been ongoing between state Education Commissioner Johnny Key, Poore and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott.

I'm wondering if that final demand isn't the most important. I'm wondering if it isn't one that could facilitate a productive discussion about the preceding four, which could form the outline of a negotiation.

If it would avoid a work stoppage for the time being, and if no one really wants a strike, then why wouldn't Key, Poore and Scott invite a teachers' representative into their discussion about matters a teacher might know a little something about?

It might offset the insult, if the state cared.

What we have is a predicament equal parts political and educational. So let the politicians and the teachers talk, and, one hopes, listen.

